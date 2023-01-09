All mods included in the RLCraft Minecraft modpack
Can you survive?
RLCraft is a set of mods put together with the sole intention of making Minecraft a tougher experience. If you are looking for a more dedicated survival experience and looking for a challenge, this mod pack should be on your radar for your Java Edition of the game. The focus here is on realism, so you’ll be battling a lot of outside sources when trying to live on. Here is the complete list of mods included in the RLCraft mod pack.
Every mod in RLCraft
There are a total of 162 mods that come included in the RLCraft mod pack. Here are all of them.
- Advanced Fishing
- Advanced Hook Launchers
- AI Reducer
- AlcatrazCore
- Antique Atlas
- Anvil Patch – Lawful
- Aquaculture 2
- Armor Underwear Mod
- AstikorCarts [Horse Carts]
- AtomicStriker’s Battle Towers
- AtomicStryker’s Infernal Mobs
- AutoRegLib
- B.A.S.E
- Baubles
- BedBreakBegone
- Better Combat Rebirth
- Better Foliage
- Better Questing
- Better Questing – Multiblock Structure Integration
- Better Questing – Standard Expansion
- Better Questing Tweaker
- Better Survival Mod
- Better Nether
- BetterTabs
- Block Overlay Fix
- Bloodmoon
- BNBGamingLib
- Born in a Barn
- Bountiful
- BountifulBaubles
- Callable Horses
- Carrots Library
- Carry On
- Charm
- Chunk Animator
- Classy Hats
- Collision Damage
- Comforts
- CompatSkills
- ContentTweaker
- Controlling
- Copygirl’s Wearable Backpacks
- CoralReef
- Corpse Complex
- Craftable Horse Armour
- CraftTweaker
- CreativeCore
- Custom Main Menu
- Defiled Lands
- Disenchanter
- Doomlike Dungeons
- Dynamic Surroundings
- Dynamic Surroundings: HUDs
- Dynamic Trees
- Dynamic Trees – Defiled Lands
- Dynamic Trees – Traverse
- Elenai Dodge
- Enchantment Descriptions
- EnhancedVisuals
- Entity Culling
- Familiar Fauna
- Fancy Block Particles
- Fantastic Lib
- First Aid
- Fishing Made Better
- FoamFix
- Food Expansion
- ForgeEndertech
- Forgotten Items
- Friendermite
- Fx Control!
- Giant Player Boss
- Global GameRules
- GooglyEyes
- Grappling Hook Mod
- Ice and Fire: Dragons
- iChunUtil
- Inspirations
- Inventory Tweaks
- ISeeDragons
- It’s the Little Things
- ItemPhysic Full
- IVToolkit
- Just Enough Items
- Leo’s Craftable Chainmail
- Level Up! Reloaded
- LibrarianLib
- LLibrary
- Loading Screens
- Locks
- LootTweaker
- Lycanites Mobs
- Macaw’s Bridges
- Main Menu Scale
- Mantle
- Mixin 0.7-0.8 Compatibility
- MixinBoostrap
- MmmMmmMmmMmm (Target Dummy)
- Mo’ Bends
- Mob Spawner Control
- ModTweaker
- Mouse Tweaks
- MTLib
- Multi Mine
- Neat
- No Tree Punching
- OreLib
- Particle Culling
- Phosphor
- Pigstep
- Placebo
- Potion Core
- Potion Rings
- Quality Tools
- Quaek
- RealBench
- Realistic Torches
- Reborn Core
- Recurrent Complex
- Reskillable
- Resource Loader
- RLTweaker
- Rough Tweaks
- Roguelike Dungeons – Fnar’s Edition
- Ruins (Structure Spawning System)
- Rustic
- Scaling Health
- Scape and Run: Parasites
- Serene Seasons
- Set Bonus
- Shadowfact’s Forgelin
- ShieldBreak
- Silent Lib
- SimpleDifficulty
- Sit
- Snow! Real Magic!
- So Many Enchantments
- Sound Filters
- Spartan and Fire
- Spartan Defiled
- Spartan HUD: Baubles
- Spartan Shields
- Spartan Weaponry
- Switch-Bow
- The Lost Cities
- TickProfiler
- TNTUtils
- Toast Control
- Tool Belt
- Traverse Reforged
- Trinkets and Baubles
- Trumpet Skeleton
- TschippLib
- Tumbleweed
- Varied Commodities
- Waystones
- Wolf Armor and Storage Legacy
- XP From Harvest
- XP Tome
- YUNG’s Better Caves
- YUNG’s Better Mineshafts
- YUNG’s Law