All mods included in the RLCraft Minecraft modpack

Can you survive?

Image via Curse Forge

RLCraft is a set of mods put together with the sole intention of making Minecraft a tougher experience. If you are looking for a more dedicated survival experience and looking for a challenge, this mod pack should be on your radar for your Java Edition of the game. The focus here is on realism, so you’ll be battling a lot of outside sources when trying to live on. Here is the complete list of mods included in the RLCraft mod pack.

Related: All mods included in Minecraft All the Mods 7

Every mod in RLCraft

There are a total of 162 mods that come included in the RLCraft mod pack. Here are all of them.

  • Advanced Fishing
  • Advanced Hook Launchers
  • AI Reducer
  • AlcatrazCore
  • Antique Atlas
  • Anvil Patch – Lawful
  • Aquaculture 2
  • Armor Underwear Mod
  • AstikorCarts [Horse Carts]
  • AtomicStriker’s Battle Towers
  • AtomicStryker’s Infernal Mobs
  • AutoRegLib
  • B.A.S.E
  • Baubles
  • BedBreakBegone
  • Better Combat Rebirth
  • Better Foliage
  • Better Questing
  • Better Questing – Multiblock Structure Integration
  • Better Questing – Standard Expansion
  • Better Questing Tweaker
  • Better Survival Mod
  • Better Nether
  • BetterTabs
  • Block Overlay Fix
  • Bloodmoon
  • BNBGamingLib
  • Born in a Barn
  • Bountiful
  • BountifulBaubles
  • Callable Horses
  • Carrots Library
  • Carry On
  • Charm
  • Chunk Animator
  • Classy Hats
  • Collision Damage
  • Comforts
  • CompatSkills
  • ContentTweaker
  • Controlling
  • Copygirl’s Wearable Backpacks
  • CoralReef
  • Corpse Complex
  • Craftable Horse Armour
  • CraftTweaker
  • CreativeCore
  • Custom Main Menu
  • Defiled Lands
  • Disenchanter
  • Doomlike Dungeons
  • Dynamic Surroundings
  • Dynamic Surroundings: HUDs
  • Dynamic Trees
  • Dynamic Trees – Defiled Lands
  • Dynamic Trees – Traverse
  • Elenai Dodge
  • Enchantment Descriptions
  • EnhancedVisuals
  • Entity Culling
  • Familiar Fauna
  • Fancy Block Particles
  • Fantastic Lib
  • First Aid
  • Fishing Made Better
  • FoamFix
  • Food Expansion
  • ForgeEndertech
  • Forgotten Items
  • Friendermite
  • Fx Control!
  • Giant Player Boss
  • Global GameRules
  • GooglyEyes
  • Grappling Hook Mod
  • Ice and Fire: Dragons
  • iChunUtil
  • Inspirations
  • Inventory Tweaks
  • ISeeDragons
  • It’s the Little Things
  • ItemPhysic Full
  • IVToolkit
  • Just Enough Items
  • Leo’s Craftable Chainmail
  • Level Up! Reloaded
  • LibrarianLib
  • LLibrary
  • Loading Screens
  • Locks
  • LootTweaker
  • Lycanites Mobs
  • Macaw’s Bridges
  • Main Menu Scale
  • Mantle
  • Mixin 0.7-0.8 Compatibility
  • MixinBoostrap
  • MmmMmmMmmMmm (Target Dummy)
  • Mo’ Bends
  • Mob Spawner Control
  • ModTweaker
  • Mouse Tweaks
  • MTLib
  • Multi Mine
  • Neat
  • No Tree Punching
  • OreLib
  • Particle Culling
  • Phosphor
  • Pigstep
  • Placebo
  • Potion Core
  • Potion Rings
  • Quality Tools
  • Quaek
  • RealBench
  • Realistic Torches
  • Reborn Core
  • Recurrent Complex
  • Reskillable
  • Resource Loader
  • RLTweaker
  • Rough Tweaks
  • Roguelike Dungeons – Fnar’s Edition
  • Ruins (Structure Spawning System)
  • Rustic
  • Scaling Health
  • Scape and Run: Parasites
  • Serene Seasons
  • Set Bonus
  • Shadowfact’s Forgelin
  • ShieldBreak
  • Silent Lib
  • SimpleDifficulty
  • Sit
  • Snow! Real Magic!
  • So Many Enchantments
  • Sound Filters
  • Spartan and Fire
  • Spartan Defiled
  • Spartan HUD: Baubles
  • Spartan Shields
  • Spartan Weaponry
  • Switch-Bow
  • The Lost Cities
  • TickProfiler
  • TNTUtils
  • Toast Control
  • Tool Belt
  • Traverse Reforged
  • Trinkets and Baubles
  • Trumpet Skeleton
  • TschippLib
  • Tumbleweed
  • Varied Commodities
  • Waystones
  • Wolf Armor and Storage Legacy
  • XP From Harvest
  • XP Tome
  • YUNG’s Better Caves
  • YUNG’s Better Mineshafts
  • YUNG’s Law

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved