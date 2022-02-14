All Morai Ruins Mokoko seed locations in Lost Ark

The hunt for Mokoko seeds in Lost Ark can sometimes feel never ending. And while finding seeds in the overworld can be tough enough, the frustration can be amplified even more in the game’s dungeons. This is because these dungeons tend to be one way track. With no opportunity to backtrack and search some areas more thoroughly, you’re left with the unappealing option of playing the entire dungeon over again just to check that one little corner.

One of the longest and most troublesome dungeons in Lost Ark’s early game is the Morai Ruins. And although you’ll probably find a few Mokoko seeds on your first pass through the dungeon, the distinct lack of foliage in the area means most of them aren’t exactly sitting out in the open.

To reach the first hidden location, you’ll have to dispatch the enemies in this corner of the path. Once you do, a prompt will appear that will let you jump up to the higher level and grab a Mokoko seed.

The second location is behind this small hut, tucked between it and some foliage. Jumping here will net you one seed.

The third location is also the first in a series that requires walking out of bounds on fallen pillars. Once you reach the platform at the bottom, cross the gap by balancing on the indicated vine to find two seeds.

At the fourth location, this pillar takes you down to another platform. Once there, you simply need to turn right, where you’ll find two more seeds tucked underneath the upper floor.

You don’t have to go far to reach the fifth location, which is another fallen pillar. walk down this one and through the doorway to find two seeds.

The sixth location requires attacking this destructible wall. Once you destroy it with one or two strikes, you’ll find one seed hidden inside.

The seventh location is another destructible wall. This time though, you’ll have to jump across a gap to another platform to get the final two seeds in the Morai Ruins.

