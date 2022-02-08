What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark and all Mokoko Seed rewards

The newly-released MMORPG Lost Ark has tons of different collectibles you can find in each area. One of those collectibles is little bean-shaped objects known as Mokoko Seeds. There are a limited number of seeds available in each area and can be useful for character growth.

Some of these seeds are incredibly well hidden, and can even be found out-of-bounds of a map. Despite the difficulty in finding these objects, they’re still plenty worth the effort. Depending on how many Mokoko Seeds you have, you get certain rewards.

These rewards can help make your character stronger. For instance, once you collect 300 different Mokoko Seeds, you can gain stat boosts. Note: all collectibles on every character are shared. This means you only need to find Mokoko Seeds on one character. Any other character you make past that will reap the benefits of the Mokoko Seeds you collected. You get a reward for every 50 seeds.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find a Mokoko Seed, it’ll look somewhat like a green, glowing berry. You can walk up to the seed and press “G” (or your collect key), which will collect the seed. It will remain on your map, and an icon will appear where you’ve found the Mokoko Seed. You can check how many Mokoko Seeds you’ve found in a certain area by going into your map. The number of seeds you’ve collected will be listed in the top right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Mokoko Seed rewards