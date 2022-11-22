All mouth options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Upon starting Pokémon Scarlet or Violet for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose from one of a few pre-made character templates. This isn’t your final character , though, as you’ll also have the chance to customize their appearance in quite a few other ways before heading off on your journey to collect them all. If you’re someone who takes plenty of selfies with your favorite Pokémon, you’ll want to make sure you get all these settings how you want them. This is especially important when it comes to picking the shape of your mouth to get just the right look for your selfie smile.

Your options when it comes to choosing a mouth for your character aren’t quite as extensive as the long list of color contact options at your disposal. There are 15 different mouth shapes in total, and they’re all pretty subtle, with options ranging from cheery to mildly concerned. If you want to accent your choice of shape a bit more, it helps to go with a bolder choice of lip color. As is the case with all other appearance settings in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, these options aren’t gender-locked. And if you want to change it up, you can adjust your character’s mouth at any time in the Looks menu.

Full list of mouth options

Mouth I

Mouth II

Mouth III

Mouth IV

Mouth V

Mouth VI

Mouth VII

Mouth VIII

Mouth IX

Mouth X

Mouth XI

Mouth XII

Mouth XIII

Mouth XIV

Mouth XV