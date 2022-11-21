All color contact options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Color me irised.
When you launch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the first time, you’ll be prompted to select an appearance from a list of pre-made characters. This isn’t set in stone, though, as these are mostly starting suggestions for a look. You’ll be able to change plenty of individual characteristics one at a time, with an extensive list of options available for most categories. None of these are longer than your choices when it comes to eye color, or in this case, your color contacts.
Related: All eye shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Full list of color contact options
With a grand total of 31 different color contact options, there’s quite a bit of customization available when it comes to the hue of your character’s eyes. The options also cover a range of colors from traditional, like hazel, green, and, blue, to some less common alternatives like orange and multicolor swirl. Like all other appearance options in the game except hair style (which is changed at hair salons) and skin color, you can change your color contacts at any point in the Looks menu. And, like all other appearance options in the game, your color contacts are not gender-locked.