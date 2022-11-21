All color contact options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you launch Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for the first time, you’ll be prompted to select an appearance from a list of pre-made characters. This isn’t set in stone, though, as these are mostly starting suggestions for a look. You’ll be able to change plenty of individual characteristics one at a time, with an extensive list of options available for most categories. None of these are longer than your choices when it comes to eye color, or in this case, your color contacts.

Related: All eye shape options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Full list of color contact options

With a grand total of 31 different color contact options, there’s quite a bit of customization available when it comes to the hue of your character’s eyes. The options also cover a range of colors from traditional, like hazel, green, and, blue, to some less common alternatives like orange and multicolor swirl. Like all other appearance options in the game except hair style (which is changed at hair salons) and skin color, you can change your color contacts at any point in the Looks menu. And, like all other appearance options in the game, your color contacts are not gender-locked.

Hazel

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gray

Screenshot by Gamepur

Green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Black

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yellow

Screenshot by Gamepur

Red

Screenshot by Gamepur

Purple

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ultramarine

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yellow-green

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lavender

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppy red

Screenshot by Gamepur

White

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light gray

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light blue

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light pink

Screenshot by Gamepur

Burgundy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gold

Screenshot by Gamepur

Orange

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dark Brown

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beige

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blue-gray

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light blue with gold pupils

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gray with gold pupils

Screenshot by Gamepur

Light green with blue pupils

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yellow with blue pupils

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper with red pupils

Screenshot by Gamepur

Total dark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Multicolor swirl