All Mouthful Mode forms in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The newest tool in Kirby’s toolbox is Mouthful Mode. With Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale random oversized objects, contouring their body to its form to solve puzzles or travel around faster. There are a lot of Mouthful Mode forms available, so here is a list of all of the Mouthful Mode forms in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Below is a list of forms in order of appearance:

Car Mouth : Kirby attaches themself to the top of a car, allowing them to drive around at top speed. Car Form can activate a boost to smash through enemies and walls as well.

: Kirby attaches themself to the top of a car, allowing them to drive around at top speed. Car Form can activate a boost to smash through enemies and walls as well. Vending Mouth: Kirby takes on the shape of a vending machine, and becomes able to fire off metal-smashing soda cans at a high velocity.

Kirby takes on the shape of a vending machine, and becomes able to fire off metal-smashing soda cans at a high velocity. Cone Mouth : Kirby takes on the form of a traffic cone, allowing them to spike into the ground to cause damage. This can also shatter cracked earth, revealing secret paths.

: Kirby takes on the form of a traffic cone, allowing them to spike into the ground to cause damage. This can also shatter cracked earth, revealing secret paths. Dome Mouth : Kirby adheres to the top of a globe, allowing the player to wriggle around, dislodging the top. Doing so reveals secret objects inside the globe.

: Kirby adheres to the top of a globe, allowing the player to wriggle around, dislodging the top. Doing so reveals secret objects inside the globe. Storage Mouth : Kirby adheres to a storage unit on a wall. Jiggling the joystick around will cause Kirby to tip over, revealing secrets behind the object.

: Kirby adheres to a storage unit on a wall. Jiggling the joystick around will cause Kirby to tip over, revealing secrets behind the object. Stairs Mouth : Kirby takes on the shape of a three-story staircase. Kirby can move in cardinal directions, and pressing B will cause Kirby to smash down either to the front or at their sides. This is primarily used to move stairs closer to a platform that is out of reach.

: Kirby takes on the shape of a three-story staircase. Kirby can move in cardinal directions, and pressing B will cause Kirby to smash down either to the front or at their sides. This is primarily used to move stairs closer to a platform that is out of reach. Scissor-lift Mouth : Kirby inhales a scissor-lift, allowing them to change their height at will. Extending Kirby upwards will deal damage to anything above Kirby.

: Kirby inhales a scissor-lift, allowing them to change their height at will. Extending Kirby upwards will deal damage to anything above Kirby. Pipe Mouth : Kirby becomes cylindrical, allowing them to roll down slopes at a high velocity. This form, if rolling fast enough, can one-shot enemies and smash through concrete.

: Kirby becomes cylindrical, allowing them to roll down slopes at a high velocity. This form, if rolling fast enough, can one-shot enemies and smash through concrete. Ring Mouth: Kirby’s body takes the shape of an circle, allowing Kirby to blow a blast of air out to topple enemies and objects alike.

Kirby’s body takes the shape of an circle, allowing Kirby to blow a blast of air out to topple enemies and objects alike. Light Bulb Mouth: Kirby’s body becomes that of a light bulb, allowing Kirby to shine brightly in dark areas.

This list is incomplete, and will be updated with more forms over time.