All movement-based Legend abilities in Apex Legends

Octane is one of the highest pick rates out there in terms of Legends in Apex Legends, and with good reason. His ability to move around the map is fun, powerful and iconic. That said, there are many Legends in the game that have movement-based abilities.

This list is helpful for veterans who want a quick reference sheet, all the way down to newcomers who might want help deciding with Legend to play or buy. From flying through the air with a jetpack, to riding with your whole team on a zipwire: here is every movement-based Ultimate, Tactical and Passive ability in Apex Legends, along with their official in-game descriptions.

Movement-based Passive Abilities

Double Time (Bangalore) Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Spacewalk (Horizon) Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.

VTOL Jets (Valkyrie) Use jetpack to fly. Fuel is limited but refills over time.



Movement-based Tactical Abilities

Burglar’s Best Friend (Loba) Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your jump drive bracelet.

Grappling Hook (Pathfinder) Grapple to get to out-of-reach places quickly.

Gravity Lift (Horizon) Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Into the Void (Wraith) Reposition quickly through the safety of the ‘void’ space, avoiding all damage.

Stim (Octane) Increase walk speed by 30% and sprint speed by 40% for 6 seconds. Costs health to use. Reduction to slows while active.



Movement-based Ultimate Abilities

Beast of the Hunt (Bloodhound) Transform into the ultimate hunter. Enhances your senses, allowing you to see cold tracks and move faster. Knockdowns extend duration.

Death Totem (Revenant) Drop a totem that protects users from death. Instead of getting killed or downed, you will return to the totem. Armor is deactivated during Death Protection.

Dimensional Rift (Wraith) Link 2 locations with portals for 60 seconds.

Launch Pad (Octane) Deployable jump pad that catapults users through the air. Users can press the jump key in midair to double jump.

Skyward Dive (Valkyrie) Press once to prepare for launch. Teammates can interact with Valkyrie to join the launch. Press again to launch into the air and skydive.

Zipline Gun (Pathfinder) Create a zipline for everyone to use.



Note: Movement is not the main element to all of these abilities. For some of these abilities, movement is a secondary element: such as Bloodhound’s Beast of the Hunt and Revenant’s Death Totem