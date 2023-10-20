All Mysterio’s Mysterium Locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mysterio is trying to turn over a new leaf in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and he’s doing that by opening up a series of escape room-style attractions across the city called Mysteriums. However, something goes horribly wrong as the simulation begins to break and people start getting trapped inside. Could Quentin Beck be up to something sinister again, and who is leaving the cryptic messages inside these activities?

Each Mysterium will have you complete a specific challenge and that will let you earn rewards depending on how well you perform. You’ll have to discover all of the locations for the Mysteriums first though before you can jump in and attempt the challenge. We’ve marked them all down to make that search a bit easier for you. Here is where you can find all of Mysertio’s Mysteriums in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and what rewards you can get.

All Mysterium Locations & Rewards in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Quentin Beck has opened up nine Mysteriums that can be found across New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. These activities are specifically for Miles Morales, so Peter will have to sit them out if you do come across one with him. Each Mysterium will provide up to 900 XP and 4x Hero Tokes if you can manage to get a gold ranking in the challenge tasked to you. Completing a challenge will also provide you with a Mysterium dev diary that you can listen to from the Collections menu.

These are all of Mysterio’s Mysterium locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Central Park

Image by Gamepur

The Everyone’s a Critic Mysterium is located on the east side of Central Park, right on the edge of the Upper East Side district.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 1:45. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 1:45. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 2:15. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Chinatown

Image by Gamepur

The Fight On Time Mysterium is in the northwest corner of Chinatown.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 3:35. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 3:35. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 5:00. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 5:00. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 5:00. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Downtown Brooklyn

Image by Gamepur

The Fear of Heights Mysterium is located slightly north of the center of Downtown Brooklyn. You’ll need to knock enemies in to the void for this challenge.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 1:30. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 1:30. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 2:15. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Downtown Queens

Image by Gamepur

The Punch Your Ticket Mysterium can be found in the southeast corner of Downtown Queens.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 2:00. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:00. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 3:20. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 3:20. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 3:20. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Harlem

Image by Gamepur

The Under Construction Mysterium is on the east end of Harlem. You’ll need to defeat all of the enemies for this challenge.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 1:00. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 1:00. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 1:30. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 1:30. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 1:30. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Midtown

Image by Gamepur

The Invisible Enemy Mysterium is located in the north side of Midtown. You’ll need to use finishers on enemies for this challenge.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 2:10. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:10. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 2:40. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:40. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 2:40. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Upper East Side

Image by Gamepur

The Prison Break Mysterium can be found on the southeast corner of the Upper East Side district.

Gold – Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:15. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete in a time less than 2:45. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete in a time less than 2:45. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete in a time more than 2:45. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Williamsburg

Image by Gamepur

There are two Mysteriums in Williamsburg that offer similar challenges. The Road Rage Mysterium is on the west side of Williamsburg, just slightly north of the bridge. For this challenge you’ll have to try and not get hit.

Gold – Complete without getting hit. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete without getting hit. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete with less than three hits. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete with less than three hits. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete with more than three hits. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

The Grave Decision Mysterium is located around the center of Williamsburg. This challenge also requires you to not get hit.

Gold – Complete without getting hit. Rewarded 400 XP and 2x Hero Tokens .

– Complete without getting hit. Rewarded and . Silver – Complete with less than three hits. Rewarded 300 XP and 1x Hero Tokens .

– Complete with less than three hits. Rewarded and . Bronze – Complete with more than three hits. Rewarded 200 XP and 1x Hero Tokens.

Once you’ve completed all of Mysterio’s Mysteriums, you’ll receive a new mission called Grand Finale. This will require you to go back to where all of these problems first started, Coney Island. Here you’ll learn exactly who has been leaving you secret messages and solve the mystery of what has been going on. You’ll receive 2000 XP, 4x Hero Tokens, and 500x Tech Parts for completing this mission, along with the Smoke and Mirrors suit for Miles.