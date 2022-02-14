All new Caldera locations and changes in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

Although no changes were made to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map during the first season, Season Two will certainly shake up how players experience the battle royale. This latest content drop includes brand new areas around Caldera and two more ways to traverse the map. Here’s what has popped up on the island in the second season.

New locations

Chemical Factory

Image via Raven Software

Nestled between Mines and Docks in northern Caldera, a massive industrial facility named Chemical Factory is the largest location added in Season Two. The new POI appears to be structured much like Verdansk’s retired Salt Mine location, as it is split into two sections with long multi-story buildings set parallel to each other. Chemical Factory now replaces a small village just south of Docks.

Underground Research Labs

Image via Raven Software

The second new location is split into seven different areas throughout Caldera. Each of these is known as Underground Research Lab. Although you won’t see them when deploying, you can open up your Tac Map to find their locations marked with a yellow round symbol. The labs are said to have top-tier weapons to pick up, but they also bear Gas Masks and the new Nebula V ammo.

All other changes

Aside from removing the small village outside of Docks, Season Two won’t be changing any of Caldera’s pre-existing locations. Though, it does add more modes of transportation — with one being familiar to fans of other battle royales.

Redeploy Balloons

Image via Raven Software

You may have noticed strange white circles plastered all around Caldera’s Tac Map. These indicate the positions of Season Two’s new Redeploy Balloons. The new objects will have ropes you can ascend from the ground to be launched into the sky and quickly get to another location on the map. Aside from planes, the Redeploy Balloons becomes the only other tool that lets players travel across Caldera in just seconds.

Bomber Planes

Image via Raven Software

Although these will have the same lackluster amount of health as regular Fighter Planes, Bomber Planes debut throughout the map with the strongest artillery of any vehicle. That being said, it can take out any Anti-Air Gun or truck with more ease than other planes. Though, players may find the Bomber Planes most beneficial in destroying something other than armed machines, as it is also powerful enough to blow up Loadout Drops.

