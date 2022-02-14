How Nebula V bombs work in Call of Duty: Warzone

With Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone possibly being one of the most bombastic yet, the battle royale now includes an ammo type full of gas, drivable tanks, and, best yet, a rare bomb item that can affect almost an entire point of interest. Known as the Nebula V bomb, this comes in the form of a small briefcase and can impact nearby enemies for minutes. Here’s where to find it and how to set it off.

As powerful as this new tool is, a Nebula V bomb is incredibly rare to find in loot crates. No matter, players who destroy one of the highlighted Armored Transport Trucks in Caldera are guaranteed to be rewarded at least one of these. Best of all, once the bomb has been set, it will count down to a massive gas explosion that is as effective as the gas emitted from collapsing circles.

This powerful explosive does come with one caveat. Like any other bomb or grenade, the Nebula V bomb can also damage the person who sets it. So, you’ll need to get out of the location as fast as possible after placing it down. You won’t have to worry about enemies stopping the explosion, though, as the bomb cannot be defused or destroyed in any way.

As seen from the Season Two gameplay trailer, the Nebula V bomb is capable of dispersing gas throughout most of any point of interest. It will continue to affect the area for two minutes. In addition, the briefcase is also strapped with an explosive charge, resulting in nearby enemies taking massive amounts of damage before the gas even spreads.