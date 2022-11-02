The Echoes of Veilbreaker is a follow-up to the Veilbreaker cinematic quests and content introduced in Warframe update 32. This cinematic quest stars the fan-favorite Grineer soldier, Kahl-175. He fights for his brothers and is ready to aid the Tenno after his role in the New War quest line ends. Echoes of Veilbreaker is adding new changes and quality-of-life revisions to Kahl’s weekly missions, and new unlocks for his garrison. This guide will explain all new content in the Echoes of Veilbreaker update for Warframe.

Everything in the Echoes of Veilbreaker update for Warframe

Echoes of Veilbreaker will feature quality-of-life changes, buffs and nerfs, and new rewards to unlock. A pair of bosses from the Void have been altered to fit the Narmer aesthetic and will become optional challenges during Kahl’s weekly missions. Several new rewards are being added, including Chipper getting some sweet new gear for players to hunt down.

image via Digital Extremes

This is a rundown of all the new content being added to Warframe in the Echoes of Veilbreaker update.

Ven’kra Tel and Sprag have been reworked as optional boss fights that can appear in the “Prison Break” and “Junk Run” missions.

You can purchase their unique weapons as skins for Axe and Sniper Rifle weapons.

Break Narmer challenges progress now persists between mission runs.

Players can now fast travel to Kahl’s Garrison.

An alternate helmet for Styanax in the Market and Nightwave: Nora’s Mix Vol. 3 later this year.

Two new Ephemera can be purchased from Chipper and will change their effects based on your equipped Archon Shards.

A new Initiate Pack refresh featuring Ember, Nikana, Phoenix Helmet and mods tailored for her.

The Echoes of Veilbreaker update releases on November 2 for all platforms and sets the stage for the Lua’s Prey Winter update arriving in place of the recently delayed Duviri Paradox expansion.