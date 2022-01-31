All new Divination Cards in Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas

With Siege of the Atlas adding so many new things to Path of Exile, from unique items to gems to currencies, it’s easy to miss a few things. But when you’re looking for ways to hunt for specific items more directly, one of the biggest tools in your toolkit are Divination Cards. And with Siege of the Atlas, there are 14 new ones on their way. As of this writing we only know what five of the upcoming Divination Cards will be, but stay tuned for updates as we find out more information.

The new cards should give you new ways to find a few existing items, like the Forbidden Shako unique great crown, the Pandemonius unique jade amulet, and some midgame cluster jewels. The Tireless Extractor card should also make oil a more commonly-found material, especially in conjunction with the Oil Extractor currency also coming to the game in Siege of The Atlas. But as with all of these Divination Cards, that will depend heavily on what areas the cards will spawn in, as well as their drop rates.

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Related: Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas overhauls the endgame with an eye toward player freedom