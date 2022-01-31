All new gems in Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas

The Siege of the Atlas expansion is bringing so many new items to Path of Exile that it’s easy to miss a few of them. But any time Grinding Gear Games adds new gems to the game, it’s a pretty big deal. This time, all the new gems are Support gems. Here are all three gems arriving with Siege of the Atlas, and a few thoughts on each. Keep in mind that the example images are all of level 20 gems with 20% quality, so exact values will vary per gem.

Divine Blessing (strength/intelligence)

Image via Grinding Gear Games

Divine Blessing is a tricky one to evaluate. The core mechanic has interesting implications, potentially giving players the option to add another aura to their builds by instead casting them every 10 seconds or so. But, most endgame builds already reserve enough mana that there may not be enough left over to cast a supported skill at the penalty of 233 extra mana.

Eternal Blessing (strength)

Image via Grinding Gear Games

On the other end of the spectrum in many ways, Eternal Blessing limits you to only a single aura, while reducing its cost to zero. This could be an interesting way to encourage more builds to manage mana more actively, rather than stacking mana reservation until they’re only left with a small sliver.

Mark on Hit (dexterity)

Image via Grinding Gear Games

While the convenience of not having to manually cast marks is a nice benefit, I’m not sure if Mark on Hit will see too much use in its current form. Triggering on attacks means that this won’t apply to spellcasters. That combined with he tripled (!) mana cost of the supported skill makes this a tough gem to justify for builds that tend to have lower mana pools.

Related: All new unique items in Path of Exile: Siege of the Atlas