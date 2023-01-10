All new Legend and weapon skins in the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event

Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event has arrived, and it arguably offers some of the best cosmetics players have seen in seasons. This is because it consists of 18 different Legend and weapon skins that are slight nods to Marvel superheroes. Better yet, each of these are of either Legendary or Epic-rarity and can be bought with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials. Here’s every skin available in the Spellbound Collection Event.

All Legend skins in the Spellbound Collection Event

In total, players will be able to progress toward nine new Legend skins in the event. Although some offer simple, glowing outfits, others are seemingly themed after notable heroes. For instance, Horizon’s Phoenix Rising skin appears awfully like Scarlet Witch, while Crypto’s Cryptic Conjurer is modeled after Doctor Strange. You can find all Legend skin below, organized by rarity.

Celestial Sage: Seer skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cryptic Conjurer: Crypto skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Down Under: Fuse skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enchantress: Vantage skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mischief Mage: Mirage skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Necro-Smasher: Mad Maggie skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phoenix Rising: Horizon skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Masquerade Marauder: Ash skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sky Drifter: Valkyrie skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

All weapon skins in the Spellbound Collection Event

Like other recent events, Spellbound gives player the opportunity to unlock a myriad of weapons skins. However, these are not any ordinary skins. As there are nine, every weapon skin is dedicated to one of the Legend skins in the collection, rocking a matching color scheme. These are also for some of the best weapons in the game, bringing new designs for the Spitfire, Rampage, and Sentinel. You can discover all of Spellbound’s weapon skins below, in order of their rarity.

Arcane Intervention: Spitfire skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blood Oath: G7 Scout skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Molten Mayhem: Flatline skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Runic Ritual: Longbow skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Slipstream: Alternator skin (Legendary)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Emerald Eradicator: Rampage skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ghostly Premonition: Sentinel skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ornate Oath: Devotion skin (Epic)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sunken Treasure: RE-45 skin (Epic)