All new Legend and weapon skins in the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event
A collection featuring more than a dozen magical designs,
Apex Legends’ Spellbound Collection Event has arrived, and it arguably offers some of the best cosmetics players have seen in seasons. This is because it consists of 18 different Legend and weapon skins that are slight nods to Marvel superheroes. Better yet, each of these are of either Legendary or Epic-rarity and can be bought with Apex Coins or Crafting Materials. Here’s every skin available in the Spellbound Collection Event.
All Legend skins in the Spellbound Collection Event
In total, players will be able to progress toward nine new Legend skins in the event. Although some offer simple, glowing outfits, others are seemingly themed after notable heroes. For instance, Horizon’s Phoenix Rising skin appears awfully like Scarlet Witch, while Crypto’s Cryptic Conjurer is modeled after Doctor Strange. You can find all Legend skin below, organized by rarity.
Related: Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event patch notes – New crafting rotation, weapon changes, and fixes
Celestial Sage: Seer skin (Legendary)
Cryptic Conjurer: Crypto skin (Legendary)
Down Under: Fuse skin (Legendary)
Enchantress: Vantage skin (Legendary)
Mischief Mage: Mirage skin (Legendary)
Necro-Smasher: Mad Maggie skin (Legendary)
Phoenix Rising: Horizon skin (Legendary)
Masquerade Marauder: Ash skin (Epic)
Sky Drifter: Valkyrie skin (Epic)
All weapon skins in the Spellbound Collection Event
Like other recent events, Spellbound gives player the opportunity to unlock a myriad of weapons skins. However, these are not any ordinary skins. As there are nine, every weapon skin is dedicated to one of the Legend skins in the collection, rocking a matching color scheme. These are also for some of the best weapons in the game, bringing new designs for the Spitfire, Rampage, and Sentinel. You can discover all of Spellbound’s weapon skins below, in order of their rarity.