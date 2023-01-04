Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event patch notes – New crafting rotation, weapon changes, and fixes

Apex Legends is centering itself around all things supernatural during its upcoming Spellbound Collection Event, roping in more than 24 mystifying, new items. While players work their way toward earning the latest cosmetics, they will also notice a handful of adjustments to the battle royale’s gameplay. From popular weapons leaving the crafter to a surprising Hop-Up nerf, here are what changes are in store for Apex Legends once the Spellbound Collection Event arrives.

Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event patch notes

Alongside the addition of Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom, the Spellbound Collection also looks to make several changes to the overall gameplay experience. The January 10 update is slated to introduce a new crafting rotation, which finally sees the Peacekeeper shotgun and Spitfire LMG return as ground loot. However, some other available loot will either be significantly buffed or nerfed. Most notably, the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up’s provided damage is soon being decreased on multiple weapons, while the Sentinel will be rechargeable by just a single Shield Cell. You can find the full patch notes for the Spellbound Event below.

Related: Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and more

All crafting rotation and weapon changes

Crafting rotation G7 Scout enters the crafter C.A.R SMG enters the crafter Spitfire returns to the floor Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Reciever Hop-Up Limb damage multiplier reduced from .9 to .75 Flatline damage reduced from 43 to 39 R301 damage reduced from 35 to 32

G7 Scout Damage reduced from 34 to 32

Prowler Burst PDW Damage increased from 14 to 15

Sentinel The sniper requires one Shield Cell to charge up its damage stat (previously required two Shield Cells).



Bug fixes