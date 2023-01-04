Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event patch notes – New crafting rotation, weapon changes, and fixes
The January update intends to reduce the effects of one overpowered attachment.
Apex Legends is centering itself around all things supernatural during its upcoming Spellbound Collection Event, roping in more than 24 mystifying, new items. While players work their way toward earning the latest cosmetics, they will also notice a handful of adjustments to the battle royale’s gameplay. From popular weapons leaving the crafter to a surprising Hop-Up nerf, here are what changes are in store for Apex Legends once the Spellbound Collection Event arrives.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event patch notes
Alongside the addition of Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom, the Spellbound Collection also looks to make several changes to the overall gameplay experience. The January 10 update is slated to introduce a new crafting rotation, which finally sees the Peacekeeper shotgun and Spitfire LMG return as ground loot. However, some other available loot will either be significantly buffed or nerfed. Most notably, the Anvil Receiver Hop-Up’s provided damage is soon being decreased on multiple weapons, while the Sentinel will be rechargeable by just a single Shield Cell. You can find the full patch notes for the Spellbound Event below.
Related: Who is Ballistic in Apex Legends? All leaked abilities and more
All crafting rotation and weapon changes
- Crafting rotation
- G7 Scout enters the crafter
- C.A.R SMG enters the crafter
- Spitfire returns to the floor
- Peacekeeper returns to the floor
- Anvil Reciever Hop-Up
- Limb damage multiplier reduced from .9 to .75
- Flatline damage reduced from 43 to 39
- R301 damage reduced from 35 to 32
- G7 Scout
- Damage reduced from 34 to 32
- Prowler Burst PDW
- Damage increased from 14 to 15
- Sentinel
- The sniper requires one Shield Cell to charge up its damage stat (previously required two Shield Cells).
Bug fixes
- Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.
- 10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.
- New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.
- Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.
- Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.
- Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.
- Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.
- Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.
- Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.
- Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.
- Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.
- DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.
- DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.
- Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.
- Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.
- Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.