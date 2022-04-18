All new Perks added in the Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3 update

Class customization in Aliens: Fireteam Elite is very robust, and the Season 3 update adds a number of new build options for all existing classes. Players have access to 15 new Perks: two for each class, and 3 universal Perks available for all class kits. Most are available to purchase directly from staff sergeant Park at the Armory, but a handful of the new Perks are only found in map caches, and players will have to go on missions continuously until they stumble upon them.

Armory Perks

The following Aliens: Fireteam Elite Perks can be purchased at any time after the Season 3 update:

Reactive Charges (Demolisher). Getting hit by a melee attack triggers a concussive blast, knocking back all enemies around. This can only trigger once every 30 seconds.

(Doc). Your weapons get a 5% damage and handling buff for each squad member at or above 75% health, including yourself.

(Gunner). If you deal damage against an enemy with five stacks of Focus Fire, they will be briefly stunned. This can only occur once every 30 seconds against the same target, which effectively means you get to stun each heavy and elite enemy exactly once.

(Phalanx). You deal 3% more damage for each nearby enemy.

(Recon). All allies have 20% increased reload speed, handling, and range while both of your abilities are active at the same time.

(Technician). Your weapons deal 20% more damage to enemies your turret has recently damaged.

(universal). Your weapon is instantly reloaded after killing any elite or heavy enemy.

(universal). You deal 30% bonus damage to enemies that are grappling allies.

(universal). You take 25% less damage from acid pools and all other environmental hazards, including Synthetic explosions and land mines.

Hidden Perks

The following new Aliens: Fireteam Elite Perks are only found in Hidden caches around the maps: