Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3 announced for April, brings new class and weapons

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is set to release another major update in April, bringing the game up to Season 3 on its projected content roadmap. The Season 3 update will introduce the new Lancer class, as well as four new weapons, and a handy quality-of-life feature: custom loadout presets. Players will be able to save different kit and weapon loadouts for each class in order to outfit for different missions and game types with the click of a button.

The centerpiece of the Season 3 Aliens: Fireteam Elite update is the Lancer. This new class kit focuses on stationary firepower and gets passive buffs to its accuracy and damage output when standing still or hunkering in cover. Its active abilities include a damage overclock that comes at the cost of movement speed, and a Particle Lance which can pierce through targets. The new weapons are themed around breaking the weapon class rules: we have a pistol that behaves like an SMG, a rifle in the heavy slot, a heavy flame weapon built for close quarters, and a flechette SMG that can be equipped by rifle-users.

The Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 3 update arrives on April 19. As with previous Season updates, it is free. The Lancer class kit will be unlocked for all players immediately after the update goes live, and the rest of the new content can be unlocked by playing.