All New Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces a new region, region-specific Pokémon, and a few entirely new Pokémon to the world. The new area is called Hisui and is an ancient variation of the Sinnoh region. If you are venturing into the game and are unaware of the new Pokémon, we’ve listed them all below for reference.

All New Pokemon

In total, nine new Pokémon have been added to the game. Although most of these Pokémon are evolutions of preexisting ones, these Pokémon have never appeared before and will be making their debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Wyrdeer (Normal/Psychic)

Kleavor (Bug/Rock)

Ursaluna (Ground/Normal)

Basculegion (Water/Ghost)

Sneasler (Fight/Poison)

Overqwil (Dark/Poison)

Enamorus (Fairy/Flying)

Apart from the new Pokémon, we’ve also got new region-specific Pokémon. These have appeared before in the main series games but are now being reintroduced with their Hisuian variation.

Hisuian Growlithe (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Arcanine (Fire/Rock)

Hisuian Voltorb (Electric/Grass)

Hisuian Electrode (Electric/Grass)

Hisuian Braviary (Psychic/Flying)

Hisuian Zorua (Normal/Ghost)

Hisuian Zoroark (Normal/Ghost)

Hisuian Typhlosion (Fire/Ghost)

Hisuian Samurott (Water/Dark)

Hisuian Decidueye (Grass/Fighting)

Hisuian Sneasal (Fight/Poison)

Hisuian Qwilfish (Dark/Poison)

Hisuian Sliggoo (Dragon/Steel)

Hisuian Goodra (Dragon/Steel)

Hisuian Lilligant (Grass/Fighting)

Hisuian Avalugg (Ice/Rock)

Apart from all the Pokémon mentioned above, the game has also brought new variations of Dialga and Palkia.