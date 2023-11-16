All New Tuff Block Variants In Minecraft 1.21

New Minecraft updates introduce fresh blocks for building and creating bases. Blocks associated with Copper and Tuff are novel additions to the game, promising expanded applications and enhanced aesthetics.

Every newly added block comes with various forms it can take once constructed, offering intriguing appearances for your base. Copper exhibits unique visual changes over time, while Tuff blocks can be chiseled in diverse ways, simplifying the creation of detailed stone bunkers. Below, we will promptly highlight all the new blocks featured in Minecraft 1.21.

Minecraft 1.21: All New Copper Blocks

Image by Mojang

Copper finally has more uses in Minecraft. They behave just like natural copper, going through four different stages of oxidation. To create these new Copper blocks, you only need a sufficient amount of Copper and your crafting grid ready. Below are all the new Copper blocks you can make in 1.21:

Copper Grate

Chiseled Copper

Copper Door

Copper Bulb

Copper Trapdoor

While everything else sounds exactly like Minecraft would have you believe, the unique pick out of these new items is the Copper Bulb. This new creation is a light-emitting block that you can power on and off and use to create light around where it is placed.

Minecraft 1.21: All New Tuff Blocks

Image by Mojang

While Tuff blocks have been around for a while, the Minecraft 1.21 update significantly upgrades them. Now, you can use them to make stairs, slabs, and detailed renditions of Tuff blocks that you can use to make intricate walls or floors. Below are all the new Tuff blocks recently added to Minecraft:

Tuff Stairs

Tuff Slab

Tuff Wall

Chiseled Tuff

Tuff Bricks

Polished Tuff

Polished Tuff Slab

Polished Tuff Wall

Polished Tuff Stairs

Tuff Brick Slab

Chiseled Tuff Bricks

Tuff Brick Wall

The Tuff bricks and their variants now contain the niche that was once held by Stone and Cobblestone, providing more interesting ways to make more stone-borne bases if you aren’t a fan of having your house be flammable.