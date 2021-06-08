Where to find Copper ore in Minecraft

There are several resources you can utilize in Minecraft to craft various items and to improve your base and your equipment. For those searching on how to craft a spyglass, a lightning rod, or blocks of copper, you’ll need to locate copper and mine it.

You’ll know you’ve discovered copper when you find blocks that have a distinct orange and green ore inside of them. Copper ore spawns all over Minecraft, but has the best chance of spawning at layers 47 and 48. It’s a fairly common resource, so you won’t have to search high and low to locate some.

When you find it, you can use any pickaxe to mine it. If you want to increase your chances of mining more raw copper from a deposit, you need to enchant your pickaxe with Fortune I, II, or III, with III being the best. When you’ve acquired enough copper, you’ll be able to smelt it down to create copper ingots. If you want to create a copper block, you’re going to need nine copper ingots. It’s an essential resource if you want to utilize lightning rods, an item capable of redirecting lightning, stopping a well-placed lightning strike from setting any of your structures on fire.

Copper ore initially released in Minecraft’s Caves and Cliffs update Part 1.