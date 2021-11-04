All Nook Miles Plus missions in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Update 2.0.0

One of the currencies in Animal Crossing New Horizons is Nook Miles, something that players can earn by finishing Nook Miles challenges. The 2.0.0 has introduced new systems to the game, such as cooking, and as such, this means that new challenges are also available.

Below, you can find all the new challenges you can complete to earn Nook Miles in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 update. Most of these are completely through simple repetition of the in-game mechanics, such as planting crops, harvesting them, cooking, going on trips with Kapp’n, or other such activities.

Each one will earn you a different amount of Nook Miles that can then be redeem at the Nook Store for assorted items or features for your phone.

Cooking

Unlock 10 Cooking DIY Recipes

Unlock 30 Cooking DIY Recipes

Unlock 50 Cooking DIY Recipe

Cook 300 Meals

Cook 500 Meals

Cook 1000 Meals

Cook 2000 Meals

Cook 3000 Meals

Planting and Harvesting

Plant 5 Vegetables

Plant 20 Vegetables

Plant 50 Vegetables

Plant 100 Vegetables

Plant 200 Vegetables

Harvest 10 Vegetables

Harvest 50 Vegetables

Harvest 150 Vegetables

Harvest 500 Vegetables

Harvest 1000 Vegetables

Gyroids

Dig up 300 Gyroids

Collect 5 Kinds of Gyroids

Collect 15 Kinds of Gyroids

Collect 20 Kinds of Gyroids

Brewster and the Roost

Drink Coffee 5 times

5 times Drink Coffee 10 times

Drink Coffee 20 times

Drink Coffee 30 times

Drink Coffee 50 times

Excercise

Join Group Stretching 3 times

Join Group Stretching 10 times

Join Group Stretching 20 times

Join Group Stretching 30 times

Join Group Stretching 50 times

Sailing