All Nook Miles Plus missions in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ Update 2.0.0
Earning those miles.
One of the currencies in Animal Crossing New Horizons is Nook Miles, something that players can earn by finishing Nook Miles challenges. The 2.0.0 has introduced new systems to the game, such as cooking, and as such, this means that new challenges are also available.
Below, you can find all the new challenges you can complete to earn Nook Miles in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 update. Most of these are completely through simple repetition of the in-game mechanics, such as planting crops, harvesting them, cooking, going on trips with Kapp’n, or other such activities.
Each one will earn you a different amount of Nook Miles that can then be redeem at the Nook Store for assorted items or features for your phone.
Cooking
- Unlock 10 Cooking DIY Recipes
- Unlock 30 Cooking DIY Recipes
- Unlock 50 Cooking DIY Recipe
- Cook 300 Meals
- Cook 500 Meals
- Cook 1000 Meals
- Cook 2000 Meals
- Cook 3000 Meals
Planting and Harvesting
- Plant 5 Vegetables
- Plant 20 Vegetables
- Plant 50 Vegetables
- Plant 100 Vegetables
- Plant 200 Vegetables
- Harvest 10 Vegetables
- Harvest 50 Vegetables
- Harvest 150 Vegetables
- Harvest 500 Vegetables
- Harvest 1000 Vegetables
Gyroids
- Dig up 300 Gyroids
- Collect 5 Kinds of Gyroids
- Collect 15 Kinds of Gyroids
- Collect 20 Kinds of Gyroids
Brewster and the Roost
- Drink Coffee 5 times
- Drink Coffee 10 times
- Drink Coffee 20 times
- Drink Coffee 30 times
- Drink Coffee 50 times
Excercise
- Join Group Stretching 3 times
- Join Group Stretching 10 times
- Join Group Stretching 20 times
- Join Group Stretching 30 times
- Join Group Stretching 50 times
Sailing
- Sail with Kapp’n 3 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 10 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 20 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 30 times
- Sail with Kapp’n 50 times