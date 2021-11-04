How to unlock cooking recipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0

One of the most exciting features introduced to Animal Crossing New Horizons in the 2.0.0 update is cooking. This addition to the DIY system will allow players to track down and cook all manner of recipes while they live that sweet island life.

Being able to unlock recipes is a multi-step process, and the first thing players will need to do is upgrade their DIY app on their phones. To do this, just follow the steps below:

Make your way to Resident Services in the town square

Go to the Nook Shop terminal in the right corner

Select the Redeem Nook Miles option

Purchase the “Be a Chef! DIY Recipes+” item for 2000 Nook Miles

From there, you need to make your way to the Nook’s Cranny story, where you will need to purchase another specific item. This time, you will need to interact with the cabinet, then select the Basic Cooking Recipes Items for 4980 Bells.

This will get you access to some simple recipes like whole-wheat flour, bread, tomato puree, and some others. If you want to find more complex recipes, you will need to purchase new DIY recipe cards from Nook’s Cranny or the Nook Stop. You can also find new recipes by discovering new ingredients.

Ingredients can be found on the island by harvesting items and fishing, and when you find an ingredient you will also create a new recipe. You can also purchase items from the various NPCs in the game, so make sure you check out Harv’s island to see if you can help any useful NPCs setting up their shops there. Cooking is a fairly simple process, and you will just need the relevant piece of furniture like a stove or over to do it.