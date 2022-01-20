You need to keep track of multiple note colors during some of the later Twistunes featured in Disney Twisted-Wonderland. While you initially start with a green note that you tap anywhere on the screen, more advanced ones arrive later that require you to tap at specific locations on your smartphone. Here’s what you need to know about all note colors and how they work for Twistunes in Disney Twisted-Wonderland.

There are three primary note colors you’ll be dealing with in Disney Twisted-Wonderland.

The green notes are the beginning notes. You can tap anywhere on the screen to activate them, ensuring you properly align the note with its outline. You don’t have to worry about your finger placement when attempting to complete Twistunes that use these.

The blue notes require that you tap on a particular side of the screen, specifically the left side. You can check what side of the screen you can click by looking at the bottom and matching the side with the color. The same goes for red, which is typically the opposite of the blue notes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The red and blue notes are usually featured alongside each other during Twistunes. Therefore, you may have to click on different sides of your screen simultaneously to make sure you match up properly.

While tapping is the standard set of colors you’ll need to work with, you’ll also need to perform specific interactions with these notes. There are five types of styles you will be asked to do. You have to use regular tapping, long hold tapping, simul-tapping, flicking, and simul-tapping and flicking. These are indicated by the different symbols that appear on the notes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to pay attention to the note’s color and what type of note style you see on screen.