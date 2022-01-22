Who are the voice actors in Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a free-to-play mobile game that’s made its way to the West in January 2022 and has already gained quite the following. You play as a young character who finds themselves at the magical training school, Night Raven College. During their time there, the protagonist gets to know the various students that live in the seven different dorms, who are all based on some of Disney’s most popular villains. The game is packed with talented Japanese voice actors, who have lent their voices to a ton of anime and video games over the years. Here are just some of the voice actors for Disney Twisted-Wonderland.

Natsuki Hanae (Riddle Rosehearts)

Natsuki Hanae has appeared in a lot of Japanese games and anime. Hanae is most known for being the voice of Hiyori Tomoe in the popular mobile game Ensemble Stars, Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Tanjiro Kamado in the award-winning anime Demon Slayer, and Kosei Arima in Your Lie in April. He won the Best Rookie award for his role as Inaho Kaizuka in Aldnoah.Zero.

Seiichirō Yamashita (Ace Trappola)

Voicing the bright and mischievous Ace Trappola is Seiichirō Yamashita. Yamashita graduated from the Department of Voice Acting Talent of Amusement Media Academy. He’s well-known for being the voice of Kakeru Naruse in Orange, Geten in My Hero Academia, and Buntarō Hōjō in Girls Beyond the Wasteland.

Yūichirō Umehara (Leona Kingscholar)

Voicing the prideful third-year of Yūichirō Umehara. Although Umehara only started his career in 2013, he has voiced many characters in both anime and video games. He was the voice of the titular character Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer, Keito Hasumi in Ensemble Stars, and Prometheus in DRAGALIA LOST.

Atsushi Tamaru (Azul Ashengrotto)

Affiliated with Mausu Promotion, Atsushi Tamaru is the voice of Azul Ashengrotto, the head of the Octavinelle dormitory. Tamaru is the voice of Tsumugi Tsukioka in A3!, Mochizō Ōji in Tamako Market, and Tamako Love Story, and voiced both Hideki Tasaka and Junji Majima in Kamen Rider Movie Wars Ultimatum.

Nobuhiko Okamoto (Floyd Leech)

Portraying one of the two twins in the Octavinelle dorm is Nobuhiko Okamoto as Floyd Leech. Okamoto has won two awards during his career: the Best New Actor Award at the 3rd Seiyu Awards and the Best Supporting Actor Award for the 5th Seiyu Awards. He’s most known for voicing Katsuki Bakugo in My Hero Academia, Karma Akabane in Assassination Classroom, and the energetic Yū Nishinoya in Haikyu!!.

Kōki Uchiyama (Idia Shroud)

Just like others on this list, Kōki Uchiyama has been in a lot of big roles, particularly in anime. He is the voice of Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia, Yuri Plisetsky from Yuri on Ice, and Soul Evans from Soul Eater. He also won awards for his incredible voice acting as he was one of the recipients of the Best Voice Actor award at the Tokyo Anime Award Festival in 2015.

Hikaru Midorikawa (Lilia Vanrouge)

Voicing Lilia Vanrouge—the Vice-Leader of Diasomnia—is Hikaru Midorikawa, who has been in the industry since 1988. Since he started, he has become one of the most popular voice actors in Japan with over 200 credits to his name. He’s the voice of Rantaro Amami in Dangaonrpa V3: Killing Harmony, Akihiko Sanada from Persona 3, and Softon in Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Silver)

Nobunaga Shimazaki voices Silver, one of the second-year students in the Diasomnia dormitory. While Shimazaki can be heard in plenty of different anime, he’s also provided his voice for a few popular video games. His most notable roles are Haruka Nanase in Free!, Male Corrin in Fire Emblem Fates, Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte.

Mitsuru Miyamoto (Dire Crowley)

Voicing the strange headmaster of the college is Mitsuru Miyamoto. Miyamoto has been voice acting since 1985 and has quite a resume as a result. Miyamoto was the voice of Gaku Yashiro in Erased, Maiza Avaro from Baccano!, and Mori from Bungo Stray Dogs.