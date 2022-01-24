How to get Gems in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Gems are the in-game currency in Disney Twisted-Wonderland, a free-to-play gacha game for mobile devices. Just like other gacha titles, this game requires you to spend gems in order to pull for more cards which are then used in battles. Thankfully, there are a lot of ways to get gems for free so you won’t have to rely on real money to get your favorite character’s SSR card.

Playing the Main Story

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to get gems is by reading the main story. The story is filled with text sections with the occasional battle or Twistune to break it all up. You’ll get gems upon completing the book.

Playing Twistunes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Twistunes are brief rhythm games you’ll occasionally do in the main story. Once you beat them for the first time, you can replay them and earn rewards. Each Twistune has three difficulties: Easy (the mode used in the story), Normal, and Hard. You can check the Reward List, which will not only reward you for beating the rhythm game on Easy during the story but will also tell you what you need to do to earn the other rewards. The conditions are different between each Twistune, with some asking you to get a full combo on a particular difficulty, achieving SS rank, reaching a certain score, or completing that Twistune multiple times. You can earn 30 gems per Twistune.

Completing General/Weekly Missions

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game has a series of missions which are split up into two categories: Weekly and General. Weekly missions are refreshed every week. Completing all the Weekly missions will give you 60 gems. General missions are tasks you complete naturally as you complete the game, such as reaching a certain player rank or logging into the game on a consistent basis.

Reading the Vignettes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each card in the game has a series of Vignettes which are short stories. The amount each one has depends on its rarity. R cards have one, SRs have two, and SSRs have three. These Vignettes are unlocked by leveling up that card’s Vignette level, which can be done by doing flying lessons and feeding them snacks. These fun little stories will earn you five gems each!

Completing Tasks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each character in the game has a series of tasks when selected as your study buddy for lessons. These tasks Every time you complete six tasks, you’ll be rewarded with some gems, and then the task will be refreshed, asking you to complete more missions for additional gems. This can be done pretty fast if you have a lot of items to replenish your LP and if you put your lessons on loop.