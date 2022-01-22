Disney Twisted-Wonderland Tier List: The best characters in Disney Twisted-Wonderland

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is a gacha game where players utilize different characters to progress. Although several characters are available in the game, some are simply better than the rest. To help players pick or reroll the best character, we’ve created a tier list ranking every character in the game.

S+ Tier

Leona- Dorm Uniform

Idia- Labwear

Malleus- Ceremonial Robes

Ortho- Archetype Gear

Riddle- Dorm Uniform

Riddle- Labwear

Rook- Labwear

S Tier

Azul- Ceremonial Robes

Cater- Ceremonial Robes

Deuce- Ceremonial Robes

Floyd- School Uniform

Jack- Ceremonial Robes

Jack- Dorm Uniform

Jade- Ceremonial Robes

Jade- Labwear

Jamil- Ceremonial Robes

Kalim- Labwear

Lilia- Labwear

Idia- School Uniform

Malleus- Labwear

Rook- PE Uniform

Ruggie- Labwear

Sebek- PE Uniform

Trey- Labwear

Vil- Ceremonial Robes

Vil- PE Uniform

A Tier

Ace- School Uniform

Ace- Dorm Uniform

Cater- Dorm Uniform

Cater- PE Uniform

Epel- Ceremonial Robes

Floyd- PE Uniform

Idia- Ceremonial Robes

Kalim- Ceremonial Robes

Kalim- PE Uniform

Leona- Ceremonial Robes

Ortho- Athletic Gear

Ortho- Burst Gear

Riddle- Ceremonial Robes

Ruggie- Dorm Uniform

Ruggle- PE Uniform

Sebek- Labwear

Sebek- Ceremonial Robes

Trey- Ceremonial Robes

Vil- School Uniform

B Tier

Ace- Labwear

Azul- Labwear

Azul- PE Uniform

Azul- School Uniform

Cater- Labwear

Deuce- Dorm Uniform

Deuce- PE Uniform

Deuce- School Uniform

Floyd- Labwear

Jack- School Uniform

Jamil- Labwear

Jamil- School Uniform

Kalim- School Uniform

Leona- PE Uniform

Lilia- Ceremonial Robes

Lilia- PE Uniform

Riddle- School Uniform

Rook- Ceremonial Robes

Ruggie- Ceremonial Robes

Ruggie- School Uniform

Silver- Labwear

Silver- Ceremonial Robes

Silver- Lab Wear

Silver- School Uniform

Trey- School Uniform

C Tier

Ace- PE Uniform

Cater- School Uniform

Deuce- Labwear

Epel- Labwear

Epel- School Uniform

Floyd- Ceremonial Robes

Idia- PE Uniform

Jack- Labwear

Jack- PE Uniform

Jade- PE Uniform

Jade- School Uniform

Jamil- PE Uniform

Leona- School Uniform

Lilia- School Uniform

Malleus- PE Uniform

Malleus- School Uniform

Ortho- Precision Gear

Riddle- PE Uniform

Sebek- School Uniform

Silver- PE Uniform

Trey- Dorm Uniform

Trey- PE Uniform

Vil- Labwear

It’s important to note that the tier list is subjective, and depending upon scenarios, it can change. Additionally, every character is viable and can work if utilized efficiently.