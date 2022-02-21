All Horizon Forbidden West accessibility features, and how to enable them
All the settings you can change to make the game work for you.
Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most hotly anticipated games in the first quarter of 2022 and promises to be an early Game of the Year contender for most outlets. With five years and a whole console generation having passed, gaming has come a long way since we last joined Aloy in her adventures.
There are a number of accessibility features available in Horizon Forbidden West, ranging from difficulty setting options and subtitles to being able to adjust a number of the control features in the game.
What are the Accessibility Features in Horizon Forbidden West?
All these options are available from the Accessibility tab which can be found in the Settings menu, though many can be found in other relevant tabs as well.
- Quest Pathfinding: These two options dictate how much guidance shows up as you explore the world of Horizon Forbidden West. This is set to Guided by default, which gives markers on the screen to help you reach your quest destination. Setting it to Explorer gives minimal guidance as you search the world.
- Waypoint Pathfinding: Similar to Quest Pathfinding, this effects the amount of information given to you as you go to a specific point on your map. Set to Explorer by default.
- Button Layout & Customization: Allows you to change the control scheme to suit you better.
- Contextual Reminders: Leaving this on will allow the game to display reminders of how to use abilities and weapons and how to fight certain enemies. Turned on by default.
- Weapon Wheel Slowdown: Changes how quickly time passes while you select a different weapon. Set to Normal by default.
- Gauntlet Runs Quick Time Events: Changes the controls needed for Quick Time Events. Set to Hold by Default.
- Auto Shieldwing: Allows you to avoid falling damage by automatically deploying the Shieldwing once it has been unlocked. Turned off by default.
- Mount Follows Road: Allows your mount to follow the road without guidance. Turned on by default.
- Co-Pilot: Allows a second controller with mirrored controls to be used. Turned off by default.
- Hold/Toggle: Adjust how the Hold controls work by either setting them to All Hold, All Toggle, or changing them on an individual level. Set to All Hold by default.
- Aim Assist: Adjusts the level of aim assistance for the bow weapon. Set to Default by default.
- Auto Sprint on Foot: Allows players to change if Aloy automatically sprints while on foot. Set to Off by default.
- Auto Spring on Mount: Allows players to change if Aloy automatically sprints while on a mount. Set to Off by default.
- Swap Move and Look: Allows players to swap the functionality of the left and right sticks for character movement and camera movement, either all the time or just when aiming. Set to Normal by default.
- Movement Sensitivity: Adjusts the sensitivity of the movement control stick.
- Left/Right Stick Dead Zone: Adjusts the amount of movement you need to put ono the stick before it registers as an input.
- Camera’s Y-axis Sensitivity: Adjusts the sensitivity of the camera controls along the Y-axis.
- Camera’s X-axis Sensitivity: Adjusts the sensitivity of the camera controls along the X-axis.
- Vibration Intensity – Cinematics: Adjusts the vibration intensity in cinematics.
- Vibration Intensity – Traversal: Adjusts the vibration intensity during travel.
- Vibration Intensity – Combat: Adjusts the vibration intensity in combat.
- Vibration Intensity – Player Weapon: Adjusts the vibration intensity from the player weapon.
- Vibration Intensity – Environment: Adjusts the vibration intensity from the environment.
- Vibration Intensity – UI: Adjusts the vibration intensity the UI.
- Trigger Effect for Weapons: Allows players to choose whether to enable or disable Trigger effect function for weapons. Disabling this reduces resistance frequency and hand fatigue. Set to On by default.
- Motion Blur: Adjusts the level of motion blur. Set to Default by default.
- Camera Shake: Adjusts the level of camera shake. Set to Default by default.
- Underwater Camera Shake: Allows players to enable or disable the underwater camera shake. Set to On by default.
- Camera Positioning: Adjusts Aloy’s position on screen to assist with traversal and combat. Set to Left Aligned by default.
- Climbing Annotations Always On: Allows players to choose if climbing annotations are always on without having to use Focus. Set to Off by default.
- Music Volume: Adjusts the volume of the music.
- Speech Volume: Adjusts the volume of dialogue.
- Sound Effects Volume: Adjusts the volume of the sound effects.
- Audio Mix: Change the audio mix for your sound system. Set to Default by default.
- Turn Off Tinnitus Sounds: Allows players to turn off the tinnitus sounds in game. Set to No by default.
- Display Subtitles: Allows players to choose to have subtitles on or not. Set to On by default.
- Subtitle Size: Adjusts the size of the subtitles. Set to Standard by default.
- Subtitle Background: Turns on and off the subtitle backgrounds to make them easier to read. Set to Off by default.
- Text Language: Sets the language for the text in the game.
- Speech and Movie Language: Changes the language for the in-game spoken dialogue.