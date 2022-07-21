All of the Seven Archons in Genshin Impact: Elements, voice actors, and more

The Seven Archons are these godly figures that rule over the world of Tevyat in Genshin Impact. Each Archon is the master of a specific element and looks over a certain region of Tevyat. Not much is known about these gods as they usually prefer to remain in the shadows and only reveal their identity when it’s absolutely needed. If you are a fan of the Seven Archons and are eager to find out about their Elements, voice actors, and more, we mentioned them all below.

Every Arhcon’s Element, voice actors, and more

Currently, only three Archons have made significant appearances in the game, and the rest are yet to be adequately revealed. We have listed all their information in the table below.

Current Avatar Original Persona Element Region Affiliations Voice Actors Venti Barbatos Anemo Mondstadt The Seven, Archons, Thousand Winds Erika Harlacher (EN), Miaojiang (CN), Ayumu Murase (JP), Jung Yoo-jung (KR) Zhongli Morax Geo Liyue The Seven, Archons, Adepti Keith Silverstein(EN), Bo Peng (CN), Tomoaki Maeno (JP), Pyo Yeong-jae (KR) Raiden Ei Beelzebul Electro Inazuma The Seven, Archons, Inazuma Shogunate Anne Yatco (EN), Juhuahua (CN), Miyuki Sawashiro (JP), Park Ji-yoon (KR) TBA TBA Dendro Sumeru TBA TBA TBA TBA Hydro Fontaine TBA TBA Murata TBA Pyro Natlan TBA TBA The Tsaritsa TBA Cryo Snezhnaya TBA TBA

So far, we know that Zhongli, being more than 6000 years old, is the oldest, and Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is the youngest, around 500 years old. Since only three Archons have made it to the game so far, we still have a long way to go. Sumeru’s Dendro Archon is about to debut in the game soon, and we should be getting more information about the character with the release of patch 3.0. Regardless, we will keep updating the article as soon as we get more details about the remaining Archons.