All Zhongli talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Zhongli is a 5-star Geo Polearm character who is also the Geo Archon, Morax. As one of the Archons of the game, Zhongli is renowned for his incredible strength and versatility and exists as one of the premier supports of Genshin Impact.

Zhongli is obtained as a limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact, meaning he’s only available when he’s featured on a Limited Banner. As of this writing, the last time Zhongli was able to summon was on January 25, 2022, as a limited re-run alongside Ganyu.

Attacks

Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, causing stone spears to fall along his path. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Hold: Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: If their maximum number hasn't been reached, creates a Stone Stele. Creates a shield of jade. The shield's DMG Absorption scales based on Zhongli's Max HP. Deals AoE Geo DMG. If there are nearby targets with the Geo element, it will drain a large amount of Geo element from a maximum of 2 such targets. This effect does not cause DMG.

Causes nearby Geo energy to explode, causing the following effects: If their maximum number hasn’t been reached, creates a Stone Stele. Stone Stele: When created, deals AoE Geo DMG . Additionally, it will intermittently resonate with other nearby Geo constructs , dealing Geo DMG to surrounding opponents. The Stone Stele is considered a Geo construct that can both be climbed and used to block attacks. Only one Stele created by Zhongli himself may initially exist at any one time.

When created, deals . Jade Shield: Possesses 150% DMG Absorption against all Elemental and Physical DMG. Characters protected by the Jade Shield will decrease the Elemental RES and Physical RES of opponents in a small AoE by 20%. This effect cannot be stacked.



Elemental Burst

Planet Befall: Brings a falling meteor down to earth, dealing massive Geo DMG to opponents caught in its AoE and applying the Petrification status to them.

Passive Talents

Resonant Waves: When the Jade Shield takes DMG, it will Fortify: Fortified characters have 5% increased Shield Strength. Can stack up to 5 times, and lasts until the Jade Shield disappears .

Dominance of Earth: Zhongli deals bonus DMG based on his Max HP: Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 1.39% of Max HP. Dominus Lapidis' Stone Stele, resonance, and hold DMG is increased by 1.9% of Max HP. Planet Befall's DMG is increased by 33% of Max HP.

Constellations

Stone, the Cradle of Jade: Planet Befall grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends.

Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless: Increases Planet Befall's AoE by 20% and increases the duration of Planet Befall's Petrification effect by 2s.

Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator: When the Jade Shield takes DMG, 40% of that incoming DMG is converted to HP for the current character. A single instance of regeneration cannot exceed 8% of that character's Max HP.

Ascension Materials