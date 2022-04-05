all-operators-in-rainbow-six-mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile is a brand new title in the Rainbow Six universe that borrows a lot from Rainbow Six Siege. As a result, that includes many of its roster of Operators that you can choose from to play as. This guide covers every Operator available to play in the game, separated into Attackers and Defenders.

At the time of writing, Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed a complete list of all Operators in the game. However, the following lists have been made using pre-release images and footage that we were shown.

All Attackers in Rainbow Six Mobile

Attackers are the Operators you can use when attacking objectives from the outside. Their gadgets focus on infiltration and flushing the enemy out.

Hibana

Ash

Sledge

Thermite

Twitch

All Defenders in Rainbow Six Mobile

This list contains every Operator you can play on the Defending side. These Operators have gadgets that help them dig in and keep Attackers out.

Smoke

Mute

Caviera

Valkyrie

Bandit

These lists will be added over time as Ubisoft releases more Operators for Rainbow Six Mobile. If Rainbow Six Siege is anything to go off as a baseline, this game will move faster and get new Operators much more frequently because it’s designed to be fast-paced and fluid.