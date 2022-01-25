All Operators with a handgun in Rainbow Six Siege
Know your sidearms.
In Rainbow Six Siege, much like any shooter, you can count on your sidearm to finish off any enemies that you don’t have the bullets for in your primary weapon. It’s important to bring one along because you never know what situations you’ll get into, and having a few extra bullets in your pocket can be the difference between winning a round or giving it to the enemy. Handguns are a pretty standard sidearm in Rainbow Six Siege, but not every Operator has one. This guide covers all the Operators with a handgun.
All Attackers with a handgun
The following is a list of every Attacker in Rainbow Six Siege with a handgun.
- Sledge
- Thatcher
- Ash
- Thermite
- Twitch
- Montagne
- Glaz
- Fuze
- Blitz
- IQ
- Buck
- Blackbeard
- Capitao
- Hibana
- Jackal
- Ying
- Zofia
- Lion
- Finka
- Maverick
- Nomad
- Nokk
- Iana
- Ace
- Zero
- Flores
- Osa
All Defenders with a handgun
The following is a list of all the Operators in the game that have a handgun.
- Smoke
- Mute
- Castle
- Pulse
- Doc
- Rook
- Kapkan
- Tachanka
- Jager
- Bandit
- Frost
- Valkyrie
- Caveira
- Echo
- Mira
- Lesion
- Ela
- Maestro
- Alibi
- Kaid
- Mozzie
- Warden
- Goyo
- Wamai
- Oryx
- Melusi
- Aruni
- Thunderbird
- Thorn
How to equip a handgun
You can equip a handgun to your Operator from the Operator menu. Access them and change their loadout to add one instead of a hand cannon or machine pistol. While you can do this between rounds, it’s incredibly stressful. Instead, it’s better to change your loadouts before you get into a match. That way, you know that regardless of the Operators in this list that you choose from, they’ve all got a handgun equipped and ready to go.