All Operators with a handgun in Rainbow Six Siege

In Rainbow Six Siege, much like any shooter, you can count on your sidearm to finish off any enemies that you don’t have the bullets for in your primary weapon. It’s important to bring one along because you never know what situations you’ll get into, and having a few extra bullets in your pocket can be the difference between winning a round or giving it to the enemy. Handguns are a pretty standard sidearm in Rainbow Six Siege, but not every Operator has one. This guide covers all the Operators with a handgun.

All Attackers with a handgun

The following is a list of every Attacker in Rainbow Six Siege with a handgun.

Sledge

Thatcher

Ash

Thermite

Twitch

Montagne

Glaz

Fuze

Blitz

IQ

Buck

Blackbeard

Capitao

Hibana

Jackal

Ying

Zofia

Lion

Finka

Maverick

Nomad

Nokk

Iana

Ace

Zero

Flores

Osa

All Defenders with a handgun

The following is a list of all the Operators in the game that have a handgun.

Smoke

Mute

Castle

Pulse

Doc

Rook

Kapkan

Tachanka

Jager

Bandit

Frost

Valkyrie

Caveira

Echo

Mira

Lesion

Ela

Maestro

Alibi

Kaid

Mozzie

Warden

Goyo

Wamai

Oryx

Melusi

Aruni

Thunderbird

Thorn

How to equip a handgun

You can equip a handgun to your Operator from the Operator menu. Access them and change their loadout to add one instead of a hand cannon or machine pistol. While you can do this between rounds, it’s incredibly stressful. Instead, it’s better to change your loadouts before you get into a match. That way, you know that regardless of the Operators in this list that you choose from, they’ve all got a handgun equipped and ready to go.