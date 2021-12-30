All Operators with a marksman rifle in Rainbow Six Siege

Each Operator in Rainbow Six Siege has a distinct loadout that makes them viable for specific play styles. Some have an LMG, while others have an SMG, shotgun, or something completely unique. If you like to play using a certain weapon or need to get kills with a weapon for a challenge, then you need to know which Operators use it. This guide covers every Operator with a marksman rifle, allowing you to quickly choose the one you prefer before a round starts.

All Attackers with a marksman rifle

Twitch

Glaz

Buck

Blackbeard

Dokkaebi

Lion

Maverick

Kali

Flores

All Defenders with a marksman rifle

Aruni

How to equip a marksman rifle

We recommend going into the Operator menu from the home screen in Rainbow Six Siege, selecting each of the Operators listed above in turn, and equipping them with their marksman rifles if you need to use them. While you can swap out equipment before you start a round, this is difficult because you have limited time to do so. However, if each Operator is already equipped with their marksman rifle, then you can select them as a round starts and know that you’re using your desired weapon. This also allows you to switch out any attachments on the marksman rifles so that you’ve got the setup you prefer.