all-operators-with-an-lmg-in-rainbow-six-siege

Rainbow Six Siege presents players with new challenges every week while seasons are live. These challenges provide you with an opportunity to earn extra battle pass XP and work through the reward tiers that much faster. However, knowing how to complete them quickly can be tough if you don’t know every Operator inside out. That’s why we’ve put together this list of all the Operators in the game that have an LMG, so you know which Operators to play as if you need to pick up kills with this particular weapon type.

All Attackers with an LMG

Fuze

IQ

Capitao

Ying

Zofia

Finka

Maverick

Gridlock

Nokk

Amaru

All Defenders with an LMG

Tachanka

Maestro

How to equip an LMG

While the above Operators all have an LMG in their inventory, they may not be equipped when you use them. Therefore, make sure that you double check your chosen Operator’s loadout and equip the LMG (light machine gun) when you use them. Otherwise, you won’t rack up those all-important LMG kills for the challenge. All you need to do is check the Operator’s loadout and press the equip button when you’re hovering over the LMG. You can optimize this even further and go into the loadout for each Operator before you get into a match and ensure that their LMGs are equipped, so all you need to worry about is picking the right Operator from our lists.