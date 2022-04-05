All Overwatch Anniversary Remix 2022 Skins

Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix event is a new take on the traditional Anniversary event that the game runs during the springtime. The celebration of six years of Overwatch brings back a limited-timed Arcade mode usually reserved for singular events in the past. It offers up six recolored legendary skins for your favorite heroes, and if you play the game enough, you will earn some skins that were previously only available for a short duration in the past. Here are all of the skins you can get in Overwatch Anniversary Remix 2022.

Weekly Challenges

Each week of the Anniversary Remix event will give you a chance to play enough Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive matches to earn content that was previously locked behind specific events in the past.

Nano Cola D.Va

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nano Cola D.Va is the week one challenge and comes with two sprays, an icon, and a skin.

Bastet Ana

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bastet Ana is the featured skin from week two and features an icon, victory pose, and skin.

Combat Medic Baptiste

Screenshot by Gamepur

Combat Medic Baptiste is the final weekly challenge in the third week of the event. You can get an icon, two sprays, and the above skin.

Legendary skins

The following skins are all recolored versions of popular legendary skins already in the game. Each one will cost 3,000 coins in-game, but you can also receive them in loot boxes. Signing in to the game during the event will reward you with one free Anniversary Legendary loot box that will guarantee at least one legendary item inside.

Demon Genji

Screenshot by Gamepur

Evermore Reaper

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mage Mercy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Steelhardt Reinhardt

Screenshot by Gamepur

White Cat D.Va

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zealot Zenyatta