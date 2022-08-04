Will there be another Overwatch 2 public beta?

Many people are excited about the release of Overwatch 2. The sequel to the iconic hero shooter will bring with it multiple new heroes, maps, and a lot of exciting features that players have been waiting years for. The public betas that were recently held have been received pretty well by the community. With that said, we are getting increasingly closer to the release. Will Overwatch 2 have another open beta before launch?

Is there going to be another Overwatch 2 public beta?

As confirmed by the Overwatch commercial leader Jon Spector, there will not be another chance to playtest Overwatch 2 before it releases on October 4. In his tweet, Spector says that the team is constantly testing the game internally, but they want to focus on the feedback they have received up to this point and focus on the game’s launch.

Today marks just 2 months until Overwatch 2's launch! We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we're not planning any additional public Beta tests. (1/2) — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) August 4, 2022

While it may be disappointing that there are no more public tests before Overwatch 2 releases, it is important to note that the game’s multiplayer will be free-to-play as opposed to the original, which was not. With its launch, the game will have three new heroes to play: Sojourn, Junker Queen, and a mysterious third one that has only been teased to this point, as well as new maps, and a new game mode called Push. There will likely also be some new balance changes by the time the game fully comes out, so while you will likely get largely the same experience from the public beta, there will be some small tweaks to the gameplay.

It is not necessarily uncommon for multiplayer games to host a public beta right before the game launches to focus on testing their server strength. Apparently though, Blizzard is feeling confident about how the game should perform at launch and will handle their tests internally.