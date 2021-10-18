All Pack Items in Inscryption

Inscryption’s card game relies on interactions from the cards in play and items the player can acquire from the game board. Players can hold up to three items in-game, and these items range from the mundane to the truly game-breaking. All Pack Items disappear after one use, and only some of them can be reacquired in a single run. Below we’ve got a list of every Pack Item available in Inscryption:

Fishhook — Allows the player to steal one unit from Leshy, but only if the space below the unit is unoccupied. One use per run, cannot obtain any more after use. Permanently unlocked after defeating The Angler for the first time.

— Allows the player to steal one unit from Leshy, but only if the space below the unit is unoccupied. One use per run, cannot obtain any more after use. Permanently unlocked after defeating The Angler for the first time. Special Dagger — Carves out your right eye to inflict 4 points of damage to Leshy. One use per run, cannot obtain any more after use. Permanently unlocked after solving the Caged Wolf puzzle.

— Carves out your right eye to inflict 4 points of damage to Leshy. One use per run, cannot obtain any more after use. Permanently unlocked after solving the Caged Wolf puzzle. Squirrel in a Bottle — Places a Squirrel card in your hand. Squirrel cards have 0 attack and 1 health. Automatically unlocked.

— Places a Squirrel card in your hand. Squirrel cards have 0 attack and 1 health. Automatically unlocked. Boulder in a Bottle — Places a Boulder card in your hand. Boulder cards have 0 attack and 5 health, and cannot be sacrificed.

— Places a Boulder card in your hand. Boulder cards have 0 attack and 5 health, and cannot be sacrificed. Scissors — Automatically cuts up one of Leshy’s cards, regardless of strength.

— Automatically cuts up one of Leshy’s cards, regardless of strength. Pliers — Rips out one of your teeth to inflict 1 point of damage to Leshy.

— Rips out one of your teeth to inflict 1 point of damage to Leshy. Hoggy Bank — Grants the player 4 bones.

— Grants the player 4 bones. Hourglass — Leshy will skip their next turn.

— Leshy will skip their next turn. Failure — Does nothing. Leshy will remove Failure from the board and place them next to the mysterious door. Failure will provide hints about Inscryption if you speak with them afterwards.

— Does nothing. Leshy will remove Failure from the board and place them next to the mysterious door. Failure will provide hints about Inscryption if you speak with them afterwards. Black Goat Bottle — Places a Black Goat in your hand. Black Goat cards have 0 attack, 1 health, and count as 3 sacrifices for a sacrificial summon.

— Places a Black Goat in your hand. Black Goat cards have 0 attack, 1 health, and count as 3 sacrifices for a sacrificial summon. Frozen Opossum Bottle — Places a Frozen Opossum in your hand. Frozen Opossums have 0 attack, 5 health, and will spawn an Opossum upon death.

— Places a Frozen Opossum in your hand. Frozen Opossums have 0 attack, 5 health, and will spawn an Opossum upon death. Harpie’s Birdleg Fan — Grants your entire team Airborne Sigils for one turn.

For choices between these items, you can’t go wrong with the Fishhook, Special Dagger, Squirrel in a Bottle, Hourglass, Hoggy Bank, Harpie’s Birdleg Fan, and situationally, Black Goat Bottle and Scissors. The rest of the items are not particularly good.