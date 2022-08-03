Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take place in the Paldea region, which features the ninth generation of Pokémon. There are multiple Pokémon unique to this region and multiple returning ones from previous games. A handful of these Pokémon has exclusive regional forms. They’re similar to previous forms, with distinct differences and unique typings. Some of them may also evolve into different Pokémon. This guide covers all Paldea regional Pokémon forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Paldean Pokémon forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Paldean Wooper

Image via the Pokémon Company

Paldean Wooper is vastly different from its traditional form. Wooper originally appeared in the Johto region as a Water-type, and you would evolve it into Quagsire. For Scarlet and Violet, the Paldean Wooper is a Poison and Ground-type with a much more tragic story.

Wooper previously lived in Paldea’s underwater areas before more human settlements took shape. Now that they’ve been slowly moving into its territory, Wooper had to leave these underground locations and make their way towards bogs, covering themselves in mud to keep themselves hydrated. It gave their form a poisonous film. It’s vastly different from the traditional Wooper, but it dramatically shakes up the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex.

Supposedly, Wooper will have a unique evolution form, but this information was not shared during the Pokémon Presents video revealed on August 3.

We’ll update this guide as we receive more information about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.