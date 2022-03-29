All perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded

As the last of the changes made from Season Two Reloaded, Call of Duty: Warzone players should start to notice a laundry list of alterations to class perks in the battle royale. It may sound like a minor adjustment to how the game is played, but these nerfs and buffs have mainly affected perks that have been dominant since Warzone’s inception.

The biggest shocker of this update is that the long-beloved Ghost perk will no longer keep the user’s location off of enemy radars at all times. In a move that was likely made to prevent camping, Ghost will now only take effect while a player is moving — a change that has also been implemented in Modern Warfare. However, there are some bright spots to this unexpected patch. Those using Scavenger now have up to 60 seconds to pick up ammo from eliminated enemies and will also be given one additional Armor Plate for doing so.

Here are all of the buffs and nerfs to perks from the Season Two Reloaded update, as revealed by developer Raven Software.

E.O.D. The perk will now reduce damage or the capacity of damage — whichever is higher. Raised cap on explosive damage from 80 to 200. Raise damage reduction from 35 percent to 45 percent.

Ghost The Ghost stealth effect will now only apply if the player is moving. Players can observe this via the arrow representing their Operator in the mini-map fading when Ghost is active. In-game text reflecting this alteration is expected to come at a later date.

Restock Recharge time reduced from 50 seconds to 25 seconds. However, Stim equipment will be on a 60 second cooldown.

Scavenger Ammo pouches from fallen players will now be highlighted in blue. Increased dissipation time from 20 seconds to 60 seconds. Each pouch now gives one additional Armor Plate.

Quick Fix Killing players and inserting plates immediately starts health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives will also increase your health regeneration rate.



