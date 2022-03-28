All Weapon Trade Station locations on Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone

With Rebirth Island receiving a much needed facelift in Call of Duty: Warzone, players will now find new locations and other intriguing features all around the map. This includes Weapon Trade Stations that essentially offer a bundle of weapons and other gear in exchange for just one gun. Surprisingly, there are several of these on the map, but most spawn in areas you’re probably not likely to visit.

In total, there are eight different Weapon Trade Stations on Rebirth Island, each offering the same trade deals as the others. Six of these locations are fixed and will never change, but there are two that move to nearby POIs after every couple of matches. Here’s where to find all Weapon Trade Stations.

Location #1 : Just north of Decon Zone, you’ll find a small shed with the Weapon Trade Station on the side of it.

Location #2 : At Chemical Engineering, the station is on the north side of the building's roof.

Location #3 : There is also a station at the underground tunnel entrance that leads to the inside of Prison Block. Every few games, the station will move back and forward between here and the ship parked at Docks.

Location #4 : This one is located at the center of Prison Block's second floor. However, this station also has a small chance of changing locations. If not in the center of Prison Block, it will be in its courtyard to the north.

Location #5 : North of Nova 6 Factory, there is a Weapon Trade Station on the first floor of a brick building.

Location #6 : This station is at the front of the ship docked near Nova 6 Factory.

Location #7 : The Living Quarters' station is in between the two homes on the west side of the POI.

: The Living Quarters’ station is in between the two homes on the west side of the POI. Location #8: Likely the easiest to get to, this Weapon Trade Station is set directly in the center of Stronghold.

