All perk upgrades in The Anacrusis
Compile some upgrades.
During your adventures in The Anacrusis, you will occasionally come across a blue machine that emits electronic beeps and boops. This box, a Matter Compiler, will grant you three choices of Perks, which are passive and permanent upgrades for your character. Unfortunately, a list of these perks doesn’t exist in any menu in-game, so we’ve compiled a list of all perk upgrades in The Anacrusis.
Weapon Perks
These perks will augment a weapon type with a passive upgrade.
- Burstfire Pistol – Fire three-shot bursts with your pistol.
- Penetrating Plasma – Plasma Rifle shots go through multiple enemies.
- SMB Tracking Rounds – Shots fired with the SMB automatically track nearby targets.
- Blaster Upgrade – Shots fired from the Blaster will have a larger range.
- Weapon Stabilizer – All weapons have less recoil.
- Special Charge Extender – Special weapons (Arc and Laser Rifles) come with more ammunition.
- Target Protocol – Automatically ping special enemies while aiming down sights.
- Auto Charge – Moves one shot from your ammo reserve into your gun, every few seconds.
Grenade Perks
These perks will augment your grenades with bonus effects.
- Grenade Amplifier – Area of Effect for grenades is larger.
- Healing Goo – Deploying Goo Grenades grants temporary health to nearby players.
- Defensive Goo – Standing in Goo Grenades protects you from damage.
Passive Perks
These perks will augment your character with bonus effects and stats.
- Temp Health Stabilizer – Temporary health decays much slower.
- Health Extender – Increases your maximum health by a small amount.
- Pulse Amplifier – The area of effect for your Pulse is larger.
- Pulse Recycler – Your pulse recharges faster after an ally pulses near you.
- Revive Adrenaline – Take less damage and deal increased damage after you are downed or incapacitated.
- Fire Resistance – Take less damage from fire.
- Fast Healing – Health Scanners and Revive downed allies faster.
- Criticality – Enemies killed with critical hits explode.
- Goo Immunity – You are no longer slowed by enemy Goo.