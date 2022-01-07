During your adventures in The Anacrusis, you will occasionally come across a blue machine that emits electronic beeps and boops. This box, a Matter Compiler, will grant you three choices of Perks, which are passive and permanent upgrades for your character. Unfortunately, a list of these perks doesn’t exist in any menu in-game, so we’ve compiled a list of all perk upgrades in The Anacrusis.

Weapon Perks

These perks will augment a weapon type with a passive upgrade.

Burstfire Pistol – Fire three-shot bursts with your pistol.

– Fire three-shot bursts with your pistol. Penetrating Plasma – Plasma Rifle shots go through multiple enemies.

– Plasma Rifle shots go through multiple enemies. SMB Tracking Rounds – Shots fired with the SMB automatically track nearby targets.

– Shots fired with the SMB automatically track nearby targets. Blaster Upgrade – Shots fired from the Blaster will have a larger range.

– Shots fired from the Blaster will have a larger range. Weapon Stabilizer – All weapons have less recoil.

– All weapons have less recoil. Special Charge Extender – Special weapons (Arc and Laser Rifles) come with more ammunition.

– Special weapons (Arc and Laser Rifles) come with more ammunition. Target Protocol – Automatically ping special enemies while aiming down sights.

– Automatically ping special enemies while aiming down sights. Auto Charge – Moves one shot from your ammo reserve into your gun, every few seconds.

Grenade Perks

These perks will augment your grenades with bonus effects.

Grenade Amplifier – Area of Effect for grenades is larger.

– Area of Effect for grenades is larger. Healing Goo – Deploying Goo Grenades grants temporary health to nearby players.

– Deploying Goo Grenades grants temporary health to nearby players. Defensive Goo – Standing in Goo Grenades protects you from damage.

Passive Perks

These perks will augment your character with bonus effects and stats.