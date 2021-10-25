All perks in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Perks in Guardians of the Galaxy are important to obtain during your playthrough of the game. This RPG-lite mechanic in the game will give you bonuses like a charged shot and increased health that will determine the difference between life and death on your mission to save the galaxy.

To gain perks, you will need to gather components throughout each level of the game. They can be hidden in alternate pathways or by destroying the environment to reveal them underneath. Once you’ve gathered the materials, go to a workbench and Rocket will mechanize the perk upgrade for Starlord.