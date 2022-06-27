All Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seed Locations in Lost Ark

Finding all the Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark requires visiting most of the dungeons and areas in the game. Four of these Mokoko Seeds are on Phantomwing Island in the Punika region, which will need a bit of running back and forth to get each of them. If you’re having trouble finding all Mokoko Seeds, here is everything you need to know to get all four of the Mokoko Seeds on Phantomwing Island.

Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seeds locations in Lost Ark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seeds location #1

Once you enter Phantomwing Island in Lost Ark, you need to head up to Point 1, marked on the map above. This Mokoko Seed is pretty easy to spot; walk to the wooden dock on the east side of the outcrop, and you’ll spot it hidden among the brush along the planks.

Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seeds location #2 and #3

From there, you need to head to Point 2 on the map. Here, you’ll see the entrance to an underground cave. Head along the south side of the cavern until you reach Point 3 on the map. Here, you’ll find a gap in the wall that will allow you to walk off the map. Head south through this newly uncovered area. The second Mokoko Seed in Phantomwing Island is on the western side of this hidden cavern. The third is along the southern edge of the cavern.

Phantomwing Island Mokoko Seeds location #4

After finding the first two Mokoko Seeds, head out of this underground cavern and head north to Point 4 on the map. You’ll spot some purple grass with the final Mokoko Seed in Phantomwing Island hidden just to the north of it. Now that you’ve found them all, you’re free to head off to finish any quests in the area or head off to another region to find more Mokoko Seeds.

Not sure for what you’re gathering all these Mokoko Seeds? We’ve got What are Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark and all Mokoko Seed rewards guide that breaks down their messy backstory and all the rewards for finding them.