Freedom Planet 2 is a successful follow-up game to its predecessor. Between all of the core gameplay elements and a beautiful world, it makes for a great game. Freedom Planet 2 has enhanced the already good mechanics from the first in many ways, including the many different characters, but which one of those are playable characters? Here are all playable characters in Freedom Planet 2 and how to unlock them.

Freedom Planet 2: All playable characters

There are four playable characters in Freedom Planet 2: Sash Lilac, Carol Tea, Milla Basset, and Neera Li. The first three characters are returning ones from the original game, but Neera Li is the newer addition to the team. All of them are great characters to play Freedom Planet 2 with, and each features a unique ending. Here is a brief introduction to all the playable characters in Freedom Planet 2.

Sash Lilac: She is the game’s main protagonist and is believed to be the only water dragon in existence.

She is the game’s main protagonist and is believed to be the only water dragon in existence. Carol Tea: Initially a rival of our main protagonist, but later on, she becomes Lilac’s best friend.

Initially a rival of our main protagonist, but later on, she becomes Lilac’s best friend. Milla Basset: She was a weak little pup not long ago; after much hard work and training, she has become much more capable now.

She was a weak little pup not long ago; after much hard work and training, she has become much more capable now. Neera Li: She is a straightforward person and sometimes a bit unpleasant, but she is the Royal Magister’s trusted advisor.

How to unlock the playable characters in Freedom Planet 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

All the playable characters in Freedom Planet 2 are available from the very start of the game. You do not need to do anything special or difficult to unlock any of them. To choose any of the characters, you simply need to start a new game, and there you will get the choice to pick any of the four playable characters in Freedom Planet 2.