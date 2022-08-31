All playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
Find out what favorite Jojo’s characters are back.
There is nothing more fun than destroying your enemies using an overpowered Stand. This is why playing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R with all the exciting characters will be a blast. Luckily 50 characters from Jojo’s universe will be playable in All Star Battle R and one special character from Baoh the Visitor, another one of Hirohiko Araki’s works. To make your life easier, we made a list of all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, ordered by manga arcs.
Who are the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R?
It is good to know that all the characters from the first JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle are returning for this one. The first one featured 41 playable characters, and a few fan favorites from all of Jojo’s generations have been added to this one. Here are all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R:
Part 1: Phantom Blood
- Jonathan Joestar
- Will Anthonio Zeppeli
- Robert E. O. Speedwagon
- Dio Brando
Part 2: Battle Tendency
- Joseph Joestar
- Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli
- Lisa Lisa
- Wamuu
- Esidisi
- Kars
Part 3: Stardust Crusaders
- Jotaro Kujo
- Old Joseph Joestar
- Muhammad Avdol
- Noriaki Kakyoin
- Jean Pierre Polnareff
- Iggy
- Hol Horse
- Mariah
- Pet Shop
- Vanilla Ice
- Dio
Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable
- Josuke Higashikata
- Okuyasu Nijimura
- Koichi Hirose
- Jotaro Kujo
- Rohan Kishibe
- Yukako Yamagishi
- Shigekiyo Yangu
- Akira Otoishi
- Yoshikage Kira
- Kosaku Kawajiri
Related: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R preorder guide – versions and bonuses
Part 5: Golden Wind
- Giorno Giovanna
- Bruno Bucciarati
- Guido Mista
- Narancia Ghirga
- Pannacotta Fugo
- Trish Una
- Prosciutto & Pesci
- Ghiaccio
- Diavolo
Part 6: Stone Ocean
- Jolyne Cujoh
- Ermes Costello
- Narciso Anasui
- F.F.
- Enrico Pucci
Part 7: Steel Ball Run
- Johnny Joestar
- Gyro Zeppeli
- Diego Brando
- Funny Valentine
Part 8: Jojolion
- Josuke Higashikata
Baoh the Visitor
- Ikuro Hashizawa