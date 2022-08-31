All playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

There is nothing more fun than destroying your enemies using an overpowered Stand. This is why playing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R with all the exciting characters will be a blast. Luckily 50 characters from Jojo’s universe will be playable in All Star Battle R and one special character from Baoh the Visitor, another one of Hirohiko Araki’s works. To make your life easier, we made a list of all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, ordered by manga arcs.

Who are the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R?

It is good to know that all the characters from the first JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle are returning for this one. The first one featured 41 playable characters, and a few fan favorites from all of Jojo’s generations have been added to this one. Here are all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R:

Part 1: Phantom Blood

Jonathan Joestar

Will Anthonio Zeppeli

Robert E. O. Speedwagon

Dio Brando

Part 2: Battle Tendency

Joseph Joestar

Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli

Lisa Lisa

Wamuu

Esidisi

Kars

Part 3: Stardust Crusaders

Jotaro Kujo

Old Joseph Joestar

Muhammad Avdol

Noriaki Kakyoin

Jean Pierre Polnareff

Iggy

Hol Horse

Mariah

Pet Shop

Vanilla Ice

Dio

Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable

Josuke Higashikata

Okuyasu Nijimura

Koichi Hirose

Jotaro Kujo

Rohan Kishibe

Yukako Yamagishi

Shigekiyo Yangu

Akira Otoishi

Yoshikage Kira

Kosaku Kawajiri

Part 5: Golden Wind

Giorno Giovanna

Bruno Bucciarati

Guido Mista

Narancia Ghirga

Pannacotta Fugo

Trish Una

Prosciutto & Pesci

Ghiaccio

Diavolo

Part 6: Stone Ocean

Jolyne Cujoh

Ermes Costello

Narciso Anasui

F.F.

Enrico Pucci

Part 7: Steel Ball Run

Johnny Joestar

Gyro Zeppeli

Diego Brando

Funny Valentine

Part 8: Jojolion

Josuke Higashikata

Baoh the Visitor