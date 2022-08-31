All playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Find out what favorite Jojo’s characters are back.

There is nothing more fun than destroying your enemies using an overpowered Stand. This is why playing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R with all the exciting characters will be a blast. Luckily 50 characters from Jojo’s universe will be playable in All Star Battle R and one special character from Baoh the Visitor, another one of Hirohiko Araki’s works. To make your life easier, we made a list of all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, ordered by manga arcs.

Who are the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R?

It is good to know that all the characters from the first JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle are returning for this one. The first one featured 41 playable characters, and a few fan favorites from all of Jojo’s generations have been added to this one. Here are all the playable characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R:

Part 1: Phantom Blood

  • Jonathan Joestar
  • Will Anthonio Zeppeli
  • Robert E. O. Speedwagon
  • Dio Brando

Part 2: Battle Tendency

  • Joseph Joestar
  • Caesar Anthonio Zeppeli
  • Lisa Lisa
  • Wamuu
  • Esidisi
  • Kars

Part 3: Stardust Crusaders

  • Jotaro Kujo
  • Old Joseph Joestar
  • Muhammad Avdol
  • Noriaki Kakyoin
  • Jean Pierre Polnareff
  • Iggy
  • Hol Horse
  • Mariah
  • Pet Shop
  • Vanilla Ice
  • Dio

Part 4: Diamond is Unbreakable

  • Josuke Higashikata
  • Okuyasu Nijimura
  • Koichi Hirose
  • Jotaro Kujo
  • Rohan Kishibe
  • Yukako Yamagishi
  • Shigekiyo Yangu
  • Akira Otoishi
  • Yoshikage Kira
  • Kosaku Kawajiri

Part 5: Golden Wind

  • Giorno Giovanna
  • Bruno Bucciarati
  • Guido Mista
  • Narancia Ghirga
  • Pannacotta Fugo
  • Trish Una
  • Prosciutto & Pesci
  • Ghiaccio
  • Diavolo

Part 6: Stone Ocean

  • Jolyne Cujoh
  • Ermes Costello
  • Narciso Anasui
  • F.F.
  • Enrico Pucci

Part 7: Steel Ball Run

  • Johnny Joestar
  • Gyro Zeppeli
  • Diego Brando
  • Funny Valentine

Part 8: Jojolion

  • Josuke Higashikata

Baoh the Visitor

  • Ikuro Hashizawa

