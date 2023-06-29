Baldur’s Gate 3: All Races & Classes
When creating a character in Baldur’s Gate 3, it all comes down to the character’s race and class, and narrowing down your options.
As an RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you the freedom to make a unique playable character. There is a selection of pre-made characters for you to play, but a character customization tool is available if you want to make your own avatar.
Part of that customization process allows you to pick from one of the many races in Baldur’s Gate 3, and to give them one of the unique classes. Each race grants you specific buffs and abilities, and you may want a hand in deciding which one to opt for. This guide breaks down every race you can play as, and the various classes your character can choose when they begin their Baldur’s Gate 3 journey.
Every Playable Races in Baldur’s Gate 3
There will be 11 races for you to pick from when you make a customizable character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Many of these races with subraces that you can choose from, and others, such as Human, Githyanki, and Half-Orc will not have any subraces whatsoever. These subraces come with unique perks and stat changes that might make a better fit depending on the type of class you want to select.
These are all 11 races you can pick from when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches. There will likely be additional choices in the future with expansions, and we’ll be updating that information as we learn more.
|Dragonborn
|Black Dragonborn
Blue Dragonborn
Brass Dragonborn
Bronze Dragonborn
Copper Dragonborn
Gold Dragonborn
Green Dragonborn
Red Dragonborn
Silver Dragonborn
White Dragonborn
|Drow
|Lolth Drow
Seldarine Drow
|Dwarf
|Duergar
Hill Dwarf
Mountain Dwarf
|Elf
|High Elf
Wood Elf
|Githyanki
|None
|Gnome
|Deep Gnome
Forest Gnome
Rock Gnome
|Halfling
|Lightfoot Halfling
Strongheart Halfling
|Half Elf
|Drow Half-Elf
High Half-Elf
Wood Half-Elf
|Half-Orc
|None
|Human
|None
|Tiefling
|Asmodeus Tiefling
Mephistopheles Tiefling
Zariel Tiefling
Every Playable Class & Subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3
After choosing the race of your character, the next critical step is to figure out the best class you want for them in Baldur’s Gate 3. All of the classes have a particular subclass that makes that character more unique, giving them a variety of special abilities, traits, and playstyles. For many players, a character’s class might be the first thing they pick before deciding on the race. There are 12 classes to pick from.
These are every Playable Class that you can use in Baldur’s Gate 3 and their respective subclasses. Like the races, we expect to see additional choices made as expansions are added to the game.
|Class
|Subclasses
|Barbarian
|Berserker
Wildheart
Wild Magic
|Bard
|Lore
Swords
Valor
|Cleric
|Knowledge
Life
Light
Nature
Tempest
Trickery
War
|Druid
|Land
Moon
Spores
|Fighter
|Battle Master
Eldritch Knight
Champion
|Monk
|Four Elements
Open Hand
Shadow
|Paladin
|Ancients
Devotion
Oathbreaker
Vengeance
|Ranger
|Beast Master
Hunter
Gloom Stalker
|Rogue
|Arcane Trickster
Assassin
Thief
|Sorcerer
|Draconic Bloodline
Storm Sorcery
Wild Magic
|Warlock
|Archfey
Fiend
Great Old One
|Wizard
|Abjuration
Conjuration
Divination
Enchantment
Evocation
Necromancy
Illusion
Transmutation