Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Find & Beat the Orthon in the Gauntlet of Shar

In Baldur’s Gate 3, captivating side quests abound. The devil Raphael frequently resurfaces, tempting you with irresistible deals to pursue. This time, he offers to read Astarion’s scars in exchange for a favor. He wants us to take up on his vendetta against Yurgir, an Orthon in the Thorm Mausoleum. But before unleashing us on this demon murder hunt, Raphael issues a stern warning about the formidable and powerful Orthon. This guide covers the Orthon’s location and the best way to kill him.

Upon entering the Thorm Mausoleum, a talking skull greets you. Past this sarcophagus lies a puzzle that tests the player’s knowledge about Thorm. To prevent the traps crowding this room from filling the area with poisonous gas, follow these steps:

Appearance Button to press Press the button below for the Moonrise Tower painting to the entrance’s left. Press the button below the Grief painting to the entrance’s right. Press the button below the General painting opposite the entrance.

After all the buttons have been pressed, head through any of the corridors and aboard the traveling disc.

BG3: Orthon Yurgir’s Location in The Gauntlet of Shar

To find the Orthon and progress in The Pale Elf companion quest:

Solve Shar’s statue puzzle by lowering and turning off the lanterns in the area. Proceed to the next room and care for the Undead Justiciar plaguing the area. Prioritize destroying the portals to prevent more undead from spawning in the area. Starting from the Gauntlet of Shar waypoint, take a right and then a second right down a broken path of stairs. A black panther-looking creature will start running away. This is the Displacer Beast, the Orthon’s pet. Follow it to find Orthon’s lair. Take a long rest before facing Orthon. This is by no means an easy battle.

How to Kill the Orthon in Baldur’s Gate 3

During this battle, Orthon will be safeguarded by his Merregon subjects, his Displacer Beast, and many Orthon explosives. Though several strategies will lead to Orthon Yurgir’s demise, this is the one that worked for me.

To beat Orthon, incapacitate him and his pet. Use Astarion’s Tasha’s Hideous Laughter, Fear, or Drow Poison to have these two characters skip their turns while focusing on the many Merregon on the upper floor. I used Polymorph on the Displacer Beast, and it stayed a sheep for most of the encounter.

Focus on eliminating one Merregon at a time. Though their health bars are low, they deal quite some damage with each blow. Plus, they can deal with both melee and ranged attacks, so taking them down one at a time is better.

Whenever Orthon comes back into battle, be careful with his Orthon Explosives. He will throw many at a time, so it’s best to move away all party members before they explode. Alternatively, they can be picked up and stored in the inventory to prevent them from exploding.

When he dies, Orthon leaves behind the Hellfire Hand Crossbow, a rare crossbow with 4-9 damage. Raphael will be visiting the camp in the next long rest.