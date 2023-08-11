Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Win at Akabi’s Jackpot & Get Nyrulna Legendary in BG3

Djinns are the ultimate masters of deception, and even Baldur’s Gate 3’s Akabi and his Spinning Wheel follow suit. At the Circus of the Last Days, there’s plenty of fun and chaos to be had. By interacting with Djinn Akabi, players get a chance to win the Spinning Wheel’s Jackpot, which reward is never revealed. Yet, despite your best efforts, that coveted prize remains elusive, prompting the question: is the Djinn stacking the deck? It’s a safe bet, a sneaky move that is keeping you away from getting the Nyrulna, a legendary trident in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Win at Akabi’s Spinning Wheel in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before attempting to get the Jackpot, make sure the character who speaks with the Djinn has a replenished health bar, solid lockpicking skills, and can cast or use a scroll that allows teleportation, like Misty Step or Dimension Door. Also, save a lot.

Find Djinn Akabi in the Circus of the Last Days. He’s right next to the mummy. Chat with him, receive an “ugly” jab, then request a shot at spinning the wheel. Pass a perception chest to realize that Akabi uses the ring on his beard to manipulate the results of the wheel. Leave the conversation. Do not call him a cheater unless you plan to become a wheel of cheese whose only ability is to cloud the nearby area with Cheesy Smell. Use a sneaky character, like Astarion, to pickpocket the Djinni Ring from Akabi’s inventory. Now that he doesn’t have his cheating amulet, spin the wheel again to hit the Jackpot at Akabi’s Spinning wheel.

Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Get the Nyrulna Legendary in BG3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After getting the Jackpot, the Djinn will say you’re a thief and snap you away to a deadly jungle area alone. This newfound jungle area is crowded with dinosaurs, so get ready to sneak around or fight them to clear the path.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Feats For Rogues In BG3

Though the dinosaurs won’t hold any loot when defeated, the area is full of corpses of previous adventurers who were deceived by the Djinn, too. Their dead corpses do hold valuable loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Nyrulna Legendary, head toward the southmost end of the area and spot a treasure chest. The easiest way to get there is by jumping, but if that’s out of the question, resort to teleportation spells like Misty Step, Dimension Door, or any other one that will teleport this one character to the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Roll the dice to lockpick the treasure chest. Find Baldur’s Gate 3 Nyrulna, a legendary trident, inside this chest. When ready, use the portal next to it to teleport back to the circus.