All Poke Ball types in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how to craft them

Poké Balls may play the biggest role yet in the series, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus mainly revolves around completing the first Pokédex. But, the game does continue the tradition of offering multiple types of Poké Balls, each having their own unique effect. As you can’t obtain them all right from the start, it is critical trainers know what each is capable of doing and how they can be crafted.

In total, there are 10 types of Poké Balls that you’ll eventually end up using throughout the Hisui region. Each can be unlocked solely by improving your Star Rank and progressing through the main missions. When these are obtained, certain characters will grant you recipes, enabling you to craft them at Base Camps and at Jubilife Village’s Craftworks. That being said, listed below is each kind of Poké Ball and how you can make them.