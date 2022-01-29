All Poke Ball types in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how to craft them
The first set of Poké Balls ever made.
Poké Balls may play the biggest role yet in the series, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus mainly revolves around completing the first Pokédex. But, the game does continue the tradition of offering multiple types of Poké Balls, each having their own unique effect. As you can’t obtain them all right from the start, it is critical trainers know what each is capable of doing and how they can be crafted.
In total, there are 10 types of Poké Balls that you’ll eventually end up using throughout the Hisui region. Each can be unlocked solely by improving your Star Rank and progressing through the main missions. When these are obtained, certain characters will grant you recipes, enabling you to craft them at Base Camps and at Jubilife Village’s Craftworks. That being said, listed below is each kind of Poké Ball and how you can make them.
|Poké Ball type
|Effects
|How to unlock recipe
|Crafting ingredients needed
|Poké Ball
|Gives the standard rate of catching any wild Pokémon
|Given by Professor Laventon at the start of the game.
|– One
Apricorn
– One Tumblestone
|Heavy Ball
|Lends better odds when catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted you
|Obtain first Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– One Black Tumblestone
|Feather Ball
|Gives higher chance of catching a flying Pokémon
|Obtain second Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– One Sky Tumblestone
|Great Ball
|Improved version of the Poké Ball; increases chance of catching any wild Pokémon
|Obtain third Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– One Tumblestone
– One Iron Chunk
|Leaden Ball
|Lends even higher odds of catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted you; improved version of the Heavy Ball
|Obtain fourth Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– One Black Tumblestone
– One Iron Chunk
|Wing Ball
|Improved version of the Feather Ball, giving a greater chance of catching Flying-type Pokémon
|Obtain fifth Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– One Sky Tumblestone
– One Iron Chunk
|Ultra Ball
|Improved version of the Great Ball, as it holds a higher catch rate for any wild Pokémon
|Obtain sixth Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– Two Tumblestones
– Two Iron Chunks
|Gigaton Ball
|Gives the best odds of catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted you; improved version of the Leaden Ball
|Obtain seventh Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– Two Black Tumblestones
– Two Iron Chunks
|Jet Ball
|Gives the best odds of catching a flying or fast Pokémon; improved version of the Wing Ball
|Obtain eighth Star Rank
|– One
Apricorn
– Two Sky Tumblestones
– Two Iron Chunks
|Origin Ball
|Used for catching Dialga and Palkia
|Obtained during “The Counterpart” mission
|Can only be crafted once.