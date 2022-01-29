All Poke Ball types in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and how to craft them

The first set of Poké Balls ever made.

Image via Nintendo YouTube

Poké Balls may play the biggest role yet in the series, as Pokémon Legends: Arceus mainly revolves around completing the first Pokédex. But, the game does continue the tradition of offering multiple types of Poké Balls, each having their own unique effect. As you can’t obtain them all right from the start, it is critical trainers know what each is capable of doing and how they can be crafted.

In total, there are 10 types of Poké Balls that you’ll eventually end up using throughout the Hisui region. Each can be unlocked solely by improving your Star Rank and progressing through the main missions. When these are obtained, certain characters will grant you recipes, enabling you to craft them at Base Camps and at Jubilife Village’s Craftworks. That being said, listed below is each kind of Poké Ball and how you can make them.

Poké Ball typeEffectsHow to unlock recipeCrafting ingredients needed
Poké BallGives the standard rate of catching any wild PokémonGiven by Professor Laventon at the start of the game.– One
Apricorn

– One Tumblestone
Heavy BallLends better odds when catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted youObtain first Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– One Black Tumblestone
Feather BallGives higher chance of catching a flying PokémonObtain second Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– One Sky Tumblestone
Great BallImproved version of the Poké Ball; increases chance of catching any wild PokémonObtain third Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– One Tumblestone

– One Iron Chunk
Leaden BallLends even higher odds of catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted you; improved version of the Heavy BallObtain fourth Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– One Black Tumblestone

– One Iron Chunk
Wing BallImproved version of the Feather Ball, giving a greater chance of catching Flying-type PokémonObtain fifth Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– One Sky Tumblestone

– One Iron Chunk
Ultra BallImproved version of the Great Ball, as it holds a higher catch rate for any wild PokémonObtain sixth Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– Two Tumblestones

– Two Iron Chunks
Gigaton BallGives the best odds of catching a Pokémon that hasn’t spotted you; improved version of the Leaden BallObtain seventh Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– Two Black Tumblestones

– Two Iron Chunks
Jet BallGives the best odds of catching a flying or fast Pokémon; improved version of the Wing BallObtain eighth Star Rank– One
Apricorn

– Two Sky Tumblestones

– Two Iron Chunks
Origin BallUsed for catching Dialga and PalkiaObtained during “The Counterpart” missionCan only be crafted once.

© 2022, Gamepur. All rights reserved