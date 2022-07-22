The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event has begun, giving players in the local area the chance to participate in an in-person Pokémon Go Fest festival. There will be multiple exclusive Pokémon and several rewards for those who purchased a ticket and wish to attend. Those outside the event will have a handful of other things happening, such as Global Challenges granting Ultra Unlock bonuses. This guide details all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Global Challenges and Ultra Unlock bonuses.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Global Challenges

The big Global Challenge happening during the event will be to complete 15,000,000 raids. Every trainer in Pokémon Go will have a chance to contribute to this bonus throughout the weekend, which will happen from July 22 to 24. Furthermore, if all players work together and complete this goal, multiple Ultra Unlock bonuses will be available to enjoy in upcoming events, namely the Hisuain Discoveries event featuring several Hisuian Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Ultra Unlock bonuses

Upon completing the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Global Challenge, you can receive these Ultra Unlock bonuses.

There will be twice as much XP reward to players for participating in raids, and this bonus will end on July 24.

There will be an Ultra Unlock available for the Hisuian Discoveries event, which takes place from July 27 to August 2

There will be an Ultra Unlock Hisuian Discoveries raid day on July 31 from 11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone, should all Pokémon Go players complete the Global Challenge

There is an extra incentive to participate in the raids, with all players receiving twice as much XP. In addition, Pokémon Go players attending the Seattle event will receive multiple raid passes to work alongside other trainers with a handful of exclusive raids.