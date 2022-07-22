How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges
Collect these Pokémon before the Pokémon Go Fest event ends.
The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event has begun, and those attending the event will have the chance to capture multiple exclusive Pokémon throughout this time. This is an in-person event, and you need a ticket to participate in the activities associated with it, such as the Collection Challenges. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges
The Pokémon featured in these Collection Challenges will appear for specific habitats. The habitats in the event will have multiple Pokémon set around a certain theme, and they will share various characteristics and typing.
These are all Collection Challenges you can work on during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event.
Cloud Sanctuary
- Catch an Alolan Vulpix
- Catch a Cottonee
- Catch a Panpour
- Catch a Pansage
- Catch a Rufflet
- catch a Skarmory
- Catch a Swablu
- Catch a Togetic
Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Pokémon encounter
Dreamy Mindscape
- Catch a Drowzee
- Catch a Jynx
- Catch a Lunatone
- Catch a Poliwag
- Catch a Sableye
- Catch a Snorlax in a Cowboy Hat
Electric Garden
- Catch a Blitze
- Catch a Combee
- Catch an Electrike
- Catch a Foongus
- Catch a Lileep
- Catch a Spinarak
- Catch an Alolan Grimer
- Catch an Oddish
Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Combee encounter
The Oasis
- Catch a Gible
- Catch a Krabby
- Catch a Lapras
- Catch a Mantine
- Catch a Numel
- Catch a Panpour
- Catch a Qwilfish
- Catch a Staryu
Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Gible encounter
