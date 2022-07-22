The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event has begun, and those attending the event will have the chance to capture multiple exclusive Pokémon throughout this time. This is an in-person event, and you need a ticket to participate in the activities associated with it, such as the Collection Challenges. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges

The Pokémon featured in these Collection Challenges will appear for specific habitats. The habitats in the event will have multiple Pokémon set around a certain theme, and they will share various characteristics and typing.

These are all Collection Challenges you can work on during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event.

Cloud Sanctuary

Catch an Alolan Vulpix

Catch a Cottonee

Catch a Panpour

Catch a Pansage

Catch a Rufflet

catch a Skarmory

Catch a Swablu

Catch a Togetic

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Pokémon encounter

Dreamy Mindscape

Catch a Drowzee

Catch a Jynx

Catch a Lunatone

Catch a Poliwag

Catch a Sableye

Catch a Snorlax in a Cowboy Hat

Electric Garden

Catch a Blitze

Catch a Combee

Catch an Electrike

Catch a Foongus

Catch a Lileep

Catch a Spinarak

Catch an Alolan Grimer

Catch an Oddish

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Combee encounter

The Oasis

Catch a Gible

Catch a Krabby

Catch a Lapras

Catch a Mantine

Catch a Numel

Catch a Panpour

Catch a Qwilfish

Catch a Staryu

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Gible encounter

