How to complete all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges

Collect these Pokémon before the Pokémon Go Fest event ends.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event has begun, and those attending the event will have the chance to capture multiple exclusive Pokémon throughout this time. This is an in-person event, and you need a ticket to participate in the activities associated with it, such as the Collection Challenges. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete all Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle Collection Challenges

The Pokémon featured in these Collection Challenges will appear for specific habitats. The habitats in the event will have multiple Pokémon set around a certain theme, and they will share various characteristics and typing.

These are all Collection Challenges you can work on during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022: Seattle event.

Cloud Sanctuary

  • Catch an Alolan Vulpix
  • Catch a Cottonee
  • Catch a Panpour
  • Catch a Pansage
  • Catch a Rufflet
  • catch a Skarmory
  • Catch a Swablu
  • Catch a Togetic

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Pokémon encounter

Dreamy Mindscape

  • Catch a Drowzee
  • Catch a Jynx
  • Catch a Lunatone
  • Catch a Poliwag
  • Catch a Sableye
  • Catch a Snorlax in a Cowboy Hat

Electric Garden

  • Catch a Blitze
  • Catch a Combee
  • Catch an Electrike
  • Catch a Foongus
  • Catch a Lileep
  • Catch a Spinarak
  • Catch an Alolan Grimer
  • Catch an Oddish

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Combee encounter

The Oasis

  • Catch a Gible
  • Catch a Krabby
  • Catch a Lapras
  • Catch a Mantine
  • Catch a Numel
  • Catch a Panpour
  • Catch a Qwilfish
  • Catch a Staryu

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, an incense, and a Gible encounter

